Court rules for removal of Turkish Medical Association leadership in ‘chemical warfare’ case

A court in Ankara has ruled for the dismissal of all members of the Central Council of the Turkish Medical Association (TTB/TMA).

The legal proceedings stemmed from the TTB Chair Şebnem Korur-Fincancı’s claim last year that the Turkish military used chemical weapons in operations against PKK militants in Iraq’s Kurdistan region.

Korur-Fincancı served two and a half months on remand after her claims led to an investigation against her for “terrorist propaganda.”

The courtroom saw the presence of the accused TTB Central Council members and their legal representatives, as well as union representatives, professional organization leaders, and opposition lawmakers.

While the court sought to postpone the hearing, lawyers and the TTB Central Council members facing dismissal insisted on presenting their defense.

Following the defenses, the judge announced the decision to dismiss the Central Council members from their roles.

According to the court's ruling, in accordance with Article 2 of the TTB Law, a new election is to be held within one month. It appointed chairs of five provincial medical chambers to hold a congress for the election.

The ousted TTB members are as follows: TTB Central Council President Şebnem Korur Fincancı, Second President Ali İhsan Ökten, General Secretary Vedat Bulut, and members Nursel Şahin, Onur Naci Karahancı, Kazım Doğan Eroğulları, Alican Bahadır, Ahmet Karer Yurtdaş, Adalet Çıbık, Aydın Şirin, and Lütfi Tiyekli.

Background

The controversy began when TTB Central Council President Prof. Dr. Şebnem Korur Fincancı claimed in a live broadcast on October 20, 2022, that the Turkish Armed Forces used chemical weapons in their operations against PKK militants.

Commenting on a video at the center of the allegations, she had said, "It is evident that toxic chemicals directly affecting the nervous system has been used. Despite being prohibited, we see it used in conflicts."

The video in question, released by the pro-PKK Fırat News Agency (ANF), purportedly showed two militants, with one having a seizure and other showing delirious behavior. The PKK had declared these two individuals “martyred as a result of the chemical attack.”

During her commentary, Korur-Fincancı emphasized the necessity of independent investigations in the region, citing international agreements. She had said, "When such a claim arises under the Geneva Convention, the principles of the Minnesota Protocol must be considered in the investigation."

After these statements, Korur-Fincancı was targeted by media outlets close to the government. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and then-Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar denied the allegations of chemical weapon use.

Subsequently, on October 22, 2022, the Ankara Public Prosecutor's Office initiated an investigation against Korur-Fincancı on charges of "making propaganda for a terrorist organization" and "insulting the Turkish nation and state institutions." She was detained on October 26, 2022, and arrested on October 27, 2022, for "terrorist propaganda.

In the indictment, the prosecutor sought a prison sentence of up to 7 years and 6 months for Prof. Dr. Korur-Fincancı on the charge of "making propaganda through the press" (Anti-Terror Law 7/2).

After two and a half months of detention, Prof. Dr. Korur-Fincancı was released on January 11, 2023.

Additionally, on October 26, 2022, the Ankara Public Prosecutor's Office prepared a petition requesting the removal of TTB Central Council members, sending it to the Ankara 31st Civil Court of First Instance.

The first hearing for the trial seeking the dismissal of the TTB Central Council for allegedly "engaging in activities beyond its purpose" took place on January 10, 2023. (VC/RT/VK)