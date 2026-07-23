TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
JTI Certified
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Reports Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag türkçe kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Special Reports Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
MEDIA
DP: Date Published: 23.07.2026 18:28 23 July 2026 18:28
 ~  MO: Modified On: 24.07.2026 10:21 24 July 2026 10:21
Read Read:  2 minute

Court orders access ban on journalist Alican Uludağ’s X account

The court also ordered the blocking of 13 posts about the country's current affairs.

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku
Enlarge Image
Court orders access ban on journalist Alican Uludağ’s X account
Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Bluesky

A court has ordered an access ban on the X account of journalist Alican Uludağ and 13 of his posts. X has made all 13 posts unavailable in Turkey but has not yet restricted access to Uludağ’s account.

The decision was issued under Article 8/A of Law No. 5651 on the grounds of “protecting national security and public order.”

Uludağ, a reporter for the Turkish service of Germany's state media DW, was detained on Jul 21 over his criticism of the judiciary. He was later released under judicial control measures.

BIA Media Monitoring Reports
BIA Media Monitoring Reports
13 December 2024

Blocked posts

The Freedom of Expression Association (İFÖD) provided details about the restricted posts. They included Uludağ’s criticism of actor Levent Üzümcü’s detention and his questions about political and military responsibility before and after the 2016 coup attempt.

Other restricted posts addressed investigations targeting journalists, detentions ahead of a NATO summit and unanswered questions surrounding the killing of Muhammed Kavi, a suspected ISIS member, in late June when the suspects opened fire on police during a raid in Ankara.

The court also blocked posts in which Uludağ criticized Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu’s response to operations targeting mayors and questioned investigations involving municipalities run by the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP).

Another restricted post concerned the imprisonment of Fatoş Pınar Türker, general manager of İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality Media Inc.

DW Türkçe journalist Alican Uludağ formally arrested for 'insulting the president'
DW Türkçe journalist Alican Uludağ formally arrested for 'insulting the president'
20 February 2026

Detention

Uludağ was detained at his home in Ankara over a social media post criticizing practices within Turkey’s judicial system.

“A new judicial order has now been established in Turkey,” he wrote. “When a new operation is launched against people in the morning, briefing notes prepared against them are distributed by the same center to pro-government journalists before they even reach the police station.”

“As if that were not enough, footage of their detention recorded by police cameras is also distributed. The presumption of innocence and the right not to be stigmatized are disregarded.” (HA/VK)

Origin
Istanbul
journalists censorship access ban alican uludağ
Hak odaklı, çok sesli, bağımsız gazeteciliği güçlendirmek için bianet desteğinizi bekliyor.
Google ile Katkıda Bulunun
HAK ODAKLI, ÇOK SESLİ,
BAĞIMSIZ GAZETECİLİĞİ GÜÇLENDİRELİM!
bianet'e destek olmak için tıklayın
Back to Top