Couriers mourn trans delivery worker killed on the job

Professional organizations and trade unions yesterday commemorated Merve Yılmazelli, a trans courier who died on the night of Jul 9. Yılmazelli, 40, lost her life on the E-5 Highway in Beylikdüzü, İstanbul, after she was hit by tailgating and weaving drivers who fled the scene.

Numerous motorcycle couriers gathered in Güzelyurt and rode in a convoy to the cemetery Silivri Çanta New Cemetery. Representatives from the Courier Rights Association, Motorized Courier Workers Association, KASK-DER, Helmet Assembly, Tourism, Entertainment and Service Workers Union (TEHİS), and the Esenyurt district branch of the Workers' Party of Turkey (TİP), an opposition party, attended the commemoration.

At least 44 moto couriers killed on the job in Turkey in 2025

'We will never let go of them'

TEHİS Chair Kubilay Çelik and Courier Rights Association Board Member Bekir Güç spoke during the vigil at the graveside. They speakers emphasized that despite the discrimination she faced due to her gender identity, Yılmazelli "never gave up and earned her living with dignity on two wheels":

"We all came here today to bid farewell to our colleague Merve and to commemorate her. We are here to fulfill our final duty to her as fellow couriers. We have said one thing from day one: We will never leave any colleague alone. Merve will never be alone either."

"Today at her graveside, we promise on behalf of all colleagues here that we will never let go of the reckless driver who hit Merve and fled," the statement continued. "We will follow her case until the end and continue our fight for justice. We die while working, but these deaths are often recorded merely as traffic accidents. The speed pressure imposed by digital platform companies unfortunately costs us our lives.

"Merve was a highly loved colleague," the groups said. "Her coworkers who shared shifts and carried packages on two wheels are here. She was remembered fondly by everyone. Due to her identity, she perhaps had to struggle even harder in life.

"We are here today not only for Merve, but for all couriers who lost their lives in occupational homicides disguised as traffic accidents. According to Courier Rights Association data, 265 colleagues died over the past five years while trying to earn a living on motorcycles. In the last six months alone, 22 couriers lost their lives. None of these deaths are recorded as workplace homicides. We are not data, we are not statistics. We die in traffic every day. The state constantly demands new certificates and fees, yet it remains silent when it comes to regulating working conditions, auditing platform companies, and enforcing sanctions.

"Why must we die just to stay alive while working? Can one die to survive? We will bring the reckless driver who caused Merve's death to justice. We will do everything in our power to ensure they receive the harshest punishment."

Trans Pride: 'We want to die of natural causes'

The İstanbul Trans Pride Week Committee also released a statement on the incident highlighting labor discrimination faced by trans people:

"This is not an accident, it is murder. In June alone, 228 workers died, including six children and 14 migrants. While the right of 18-year-old trans people to make decisions about their own bodies is banned, the deaths of children in workplace murders at vocational education centers are legitimized. While trans people are pushed completely out of employment, high school children are forced to work like slaves.

"We as trans people, workers, and women want to live, grow old, and die of natural causes," the statement added. "We will build a free world where neither men, bosses, nor the state steal or occupy our bodies, lands, and lives. Rest in peace, Merve. We offer our condolences to her family, friends, everyone who knew her, and our community." (TY/VK)