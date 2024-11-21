TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Date published: 21 November 2024 14:06
 ~ Modified On: 21 November 2024 14:09
1 min Read

Content creator Gökhan Özbek detained

The reason for the detention is ot yet clear.

BIA News Desk

Enlarge Image
Content creator Gökhan Özbek detained

Gökhan Özbek, the owner of the social media platform accounts 23 Derece and Record Haber on X, has been taken into custody. The reasons for his detention remain unclear.

The news was first shared by pollster Kemal Özkiraz on social media, who questioned the approach of the police. “Police came to Gökhan Özbek’s home to detain him. Since he wasn’t there, they called him and asked him to come. If he complies when called, why the house raid? Wouldn’t he have come if they had simply called him in the first place?” Özkiraz said. The police also searched Özbek’s residence.

This is not the first time Özbek has faced such actions. On Aug 28, he was detained following a similar police raid at his home.

Born in Niğde in 1983, Özbek is a journalist and social media figure known for his detailed Twitter threads and YouTube broadcasts. He previously wrote columns for Anadolu Haber Gazetesi and Milliyet. Özbek currently owns and operates the media channels 23 Derece and Record Haber. (HA/VK)

