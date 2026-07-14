Comedian Tuba Ulu sentenced over Ottoman sultan 'f-buddy' joke

Standup comedian Tuba Ulu has received a suspended prison sentence of five months for "publicly degrading a segment of the public" due to a joke she made during a show about Ottoman Sultan Suleiman I, known as "the Magnificent."

During the performance in question, Ulu had remarked, "Even Kanuni [Sultan Suleiman] married his fuck buddy," referring to the sultan's relationship with Hürrem, an affair widely popularized through TV series and programs over the years.

Video clips of this segment began circulating on social media in April as part of a targeted campaign Ulu, which followed by a criminal investigation. Ulu was briefly detained and accused of insulting historical, national, and spiritual values.

The comedian was indicted in May for "inciting the public to hatred and hostility." In the previous hearing of the case, the prosecution had requested a prison sentence of up to three years for this offense.

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Ulu's defense

Ulu attended the final hearing held today at the İstanbul 13th Penal Court of First Instance alongside her lawyers.

In her defense, she made an argument against the indictment which also accused her of degrading women:

"I do not accept the allegations in the prosecutor's opinion that I had actions aimed at insulting women. As a woman living in Turkey who believes she struggles in every field, it is not possible for me to commit this crime. I definitely did not commit such an act. I demand my acquittal.

"I have performed shows with positive discrimination toward women. I believe my statements were definitely not intended to insult a segment of society or a gender, and I believe my words are unifying, not divisive. I had no intent to commit a crime."

The court sentenced Tuba Ulu to five months in prison for "publicly degrading a segment of the public" and deferred the announcement of the verdict. (VK)