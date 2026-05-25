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DP: Date Published: 25.05.2026 17:28 25 May 2026 17:28
 ~  MO: Modified On: 25.05.2026 17:31 25 May 2026 17:31
Read Read:  1 minute

CHP headquarters pets safe after police raid

"last night reminded us of one more thing: animals remain the most innocent among human anger and political fights," said the party's veterinarian.

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku
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CHP headquarters pets safe after police raid

The Republican People's Party (CHP) has announced that Zafer the cat and Mayıs the dog, who live at the party's headquarters in Ankara, are in good condition following a police raid yesterday.

Veterinarian Tarkan Özçetin said that the cat and the dog were caught in the middle of heavy tear gas and chaos at the headquarters, but their health is currently good.

"As of now, the general health of both of our dear ones is good. Their regular checks continue," said Özçetin. "Thankfully, no serious health problems occurred. But last night reminded us of one more thing: animals remain the most innocent among human anger and political fights."

Özgür Özel, the ousted leader, and Mayıs

Police raided the headquarters yesterday following a court decision on May 21 that annulled the party's 2023 leadership election congress due to irregularities.

Police storm CHP headquarters after leadership ouster
Police storm CHP headquarters after leadership ouster
24 May 2026
Court removes leadership of Turkey's main opposition party
Court removes leadership of Turkey's main opposition party
21 May 2026

(TY/VK)

Origin
Istanbul
CHP
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