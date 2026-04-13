CHP deputy suggests Israeli involvement in crash of Libyan military jet in Ankara

Deniz Yavuzyılmaz, an MP from the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), has raised the possibility of an assassination regarding a Dec 23 plane crash in Ankara that killed eight people, including Libyan Chief of General Staff Mohammed Ali Haddad.

The jet carrying the Libyan delegation had crashed shortly after it took off from Ankara following a high-level visit.

Yavuzyılmaz pointed to a potential Israeli connection to the incident in a social media post on Apr 11.

Citing flight records, the MP noted that after the aircraft carrying the delegation arrived at Esenboğa Airport on Dec 23, it was initially brought to apron number 1, which is used for protocol. However, he claimed the aircraft was later moved to apron number 5, a remote area of the airport.

Arrival of Israeli jet

Yavuzyılmaz alleged that an Israeli jet arrived from Italy at 5.04 pm local time (GMT+3) on Dec 23, citing refueling needs.

"We have determined that a suspicious Israeli jet entered the apron where the Libyan jet was parked and remained there for 1 hour and 41 minutes before departing for Tel Aviv," Yavuzyılmaz stated. He noted that the Libyan crew was at a hotel during this period.

The CHP deputy criticized the government for allowing aircraft from two hostile nations to be parked together.

"Is it not against international flight rules to park the planes of two enemy countries on the same apron? What was an Israeli jet, with unknown passengers and equipment, doing on the same apron as the jet of the Libyan Chief of General Staff?" he wrote.

Turkish military cargo plane crashes near Georgia-Azerbaijan border

The Israeli aircraft departed at 6.45 pm local time according to documents cited by Yavuzyılmaz. The Libyan crew returned to their plane at around 7.30 pm and did not encounter the Israeli delegation. The Libyan jet took off at 8.17 pm and radio contact was lost 15 minutes later at 8.32 pm.

There were no survivors from the crash, which occurred within the provincial borders of Ankara.

Yavuzyılmaz called on the Presidency, the Interior Ministry, and the Transport and Infrastructure Ministry to issue a statement regarding these allegations. (Mİ/VK)