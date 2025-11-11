TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Reports Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag türkçe kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Special Reports Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
NEWS
Date published: 11 November 2025 16:36
 ~ Modified On: 12 November 2025 10:51
1 min Read

Turkish military cargo plane crashes near Georgia-Azerbaijan border

Twenty TSK personnel were unboard. All lost their lives.

BIA News Desk

TRTürkçesini Oku

BIA News Desk

TRTürkçesini Oku
Enlarge Image
Turkish military cargo plane crashes near Georgia-Azerbaijan border
Still image from a video circulating on social media purpotedly showing the moment the plane went down

A military cargo plane en route from Azerbaijan to Turkey has crashed near the Georgia-Azerbaijan border, the Defense Ministry has announced.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said, "May God have mercy on our martyrs," speaking during an event in Ankara. Later the ministry confirmed that 20 soldiers were killed in the incident.

The aircraft, a C-130 model, went down shortly after takeoff. "A C-130 military cargo plane that took off from Azerbaijan en route to our country has crashed near the Georgia-Azerbaijan border," the ministry said in a statement shared on social media. "Search and rescue operations have begun in coordination with Azerbaijani and Georgian authorities."

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya spoke by phone with Georgian Interior Minister Geka Geladze regarding the incident, officials said.

Origin
Istanbul
Hak odaklı, çok sesli, bağımsız gazeteciliği güçlendirmek için bianet desteğinizi bekliyor.
Google ile Katkıda Bulunun
HAK ODAKLI, ÇOK SESLİ,
BAĞIMSIZ GAZETECİLİĞİ GÜÇLENDİRELİM!
bianet'e destek olmak için tıklayın
Back to Top