Bilgi University students face uncertainty after shutdown

Regarding the discussions on transferring to MSGSÜ, Alper said İstanbul Bilgi University has more than 30,000 students, while MSGSÜ provides education to approximately 20,000 students.

Alper noted that MSGSÜ is insufficient even for its current student capacity.

"Most of our departments do not exist at that university," Alper said. "I also do not find it realistic for these departments to be opened in such a short time. As Bilgi University students, we have been dragged into a great darkness overnight. None of us knows what to do."

"As a mechatronics engineering student, I also know that curricula in state universities are different," Alper added. "We have friends from different universities who came for solidarity. They are also aware of these problems. They know it could happen to them tomorrow. This solidarity gives us morale."

Alper emphasized that the decision affects not only students and academics but also university workers. Stating that the university staff also supports the protests, Alper said, "Four years will go to waste for us. For academics and university workers, more than 25 years of labor is being squandered."

Students stated that they would continue their struggle until their grievances are resolved.

Burak, the head of the Eğitim-Sen İstanbul No. 6 Universities Branch, also supported the protest on campus.

Burak said that recent decisions point to a serious environment of unlawfulness.

"An attempt is being made to determine the fate of the country with decisions made overnight," Burak said. "First the absolute nullity discussions regarding the CHP, then the dismissal decision given about Prof. Dr. Tuna Tuğcu from Boğaziçi University, and now the İstanbul Bilgi University decision... All of these show a serious environment of unlawfulness."

Burak said the government uses the law in line with its own interests and stated that they are raising their voices from İstanbul Bilgi University against these illegalities.

He noted that the restrictions imposed at the campus entry and exit points were lifted as a result of the struggle.

"As academics, trade unionists, and university students, we are trying to show how we can win against this dark picture inside the Bilgi University campus," Burak said. "As a result of our struggle that has been ongoing since the morning hours, the obstacles to university entries and exits have been removed. We are currently holding a sit-in inside the campus."

Students and academics stated that they would continue their vigils and protests on campus against the closure decision.

*The students's names were changed upon request.

(AB/NÖ/VK)