Berkin Elvan commemorated at his graveside

Berkin Elvan, who was wounded by a tear gas canister fired by the police at the age of 15 during the Gezi Park protests, and passed away 269 days later, was commemorated at Feriköy Cemetery today (March 11) in İstanbul on the 10th anniversary of his death.

According to sendika.org's report, speaking at the graveside, Berkin's father, Sami Elvan, said, "We are grateful to all of you for your support during the 11-year struggle for justice for Berkin. We have come to this day, with the strength and energy we have received from you."

Berkin Elvan's parents appear before court for 'insulting president': 'I stand behind my words'

Gülsüm Elvan, the mother, stated, "I address the murderers: Let them remember us while hugging their own children."

Gamze Elvan, Berkin's sister, read a statement on behalf of the family: "His laughter, so full of life, is missing, his embarrassed but shining gaze... Now, only the scent lingers in our noses..."

According to Ezgi Yıldız's report for Artı Gerçek, Gülsüm Elvan and Sami Elvan, along with Emel Korkmaz, the mother of Ali İsmail Korkmaz who was killed in Eskişehir during the Gezi Park protests, Rakel Dink, the wife of Hrant Dink, Murat Çepni and Meral Danış Beştaş, the co-mayoral candidates of the DEM Party for Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality, left carnations at Berkin Elvan's grave.