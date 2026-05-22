Bahçeli calls for settlement between CHP factions after court ousts leadership

Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli, a key government ally, has said that a court ruling canceling the main opposition party's leadership election congress "created a serious uncertainty regarding authority" in the party and called for a settlement between its two factions.

A court ruled yesterday that there were irregularities in the 2023 congress of the Republican People's Party (CHP), where the leadership changed. It declared the congress an absolute nullity and ruled that former leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu be temporarily reinstated.

Court removes leadership of Turkey's main opposition party

While Kılıçdaroğlu welcomed the ruling, current leader Özgür Özel described it as a political "coup" against the CHP. He said it was driven by anticipation that the CHP will win the next elections, and added they do not recognize the ruling.

Bahçeli, who made a rare live TV apperance on the pro-government broadcaster CNN Türk following the verdict, called on the opposing factions to act calmly to protect the nation's founding party:

"In our opinion, the healthiest way will be to evaluate the issue with coolness, acting in accordance with the law, with a sense of responsibility, and acting with the will to carry the historical and institutional identity of the CHP into the future."

While Bahçeli criticized the court decision for creating "uncertainty," he defended its legal validity:

"With the court decision, it has been accepted and registered by the court decision that Mr. Kılıçdaroğlu was treated unfairly, as claimed. At this point, outbursts like 'We do not recognize the judicial decision' are in vain and unnecessary."

Reactions to court-ordered ouster of CHP leadership

The MHP leader called on Kılıçdaroğlu to step down as the leader and formulate a joint plan with Özel:

"Collective wisdom must prevail within the CHP. Mr. Kılıçdaroğlu must take on a historic responsibility to ensure he does not harm or wound this long-standing institution—where he served as party leader for 13 years—or cause chaos.

"Within the framework permitted by the law, he should state that he is stepping down in order to meet with Mr. Özgür Özel and formulate a joint plan for the CHP’s future. This outcome will be in the best interest of both the CHP and our country.

"At the same time, by assuming this historical responsibility, Mr. Kılıçdaroğlu will secure a special place in the hearts of both the CHP’s institutional identity and the citizens who have dedicated themselves to the CHP." (AEK/VK)