Reactions to court-ordered ouster of CHP leadership

Opposition parties criticized a court decision to annul the 2023 leadership election of the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), calling the ruling an undemocratic intervention and a blow to the country's democracy.

Müsavat Dervişoğlu, leader of the Good (İYİ) Party: "We are completely against any kind of undemocratic intervention against the will of the nation. In our eyes, the absolute nullity decision received is itself an absolute nullity!.."

Özgür Çelik, CHP İstanbul Provincial Chair: "We are faced with a new phase of the coup mechanism that started on March 19. They want to destroy the Republic, suspend democracy, and snatch the ballot box from the nation. Our nation will not allow this. Turkey will not bow down to this tyranny. We are on duty for democracy and justice at our İstanbul Provincial Building in Sarıyer."

Prof. Dr. Şule Özsoy Boyunsuz, CHP Party Assembly member: "This decision is null and void. I do not recognize it. My Chairman is Özgür Özel. We absolutely do not accept K.K.’s chairmanship. The chairman of the CHP is Özgür Özel."

Workers’ Party of Turkey (TİP): "We Will Resist the Counter-Revolution! We do not recognize the absolute nullity decision given regarding the Republican People’s Party. Our Party Assembly will meet extraordinarily this evening to evaluate the matter in detail."

SOL (Left) Party: "With the absolute nullity decision, a Palace trustee has been appointed to the main opposition party! This is not a party matter; this decision is part of a ballot box setup where Erdoğan is effectively the sole candidate, in an environment de facto without opposition and without elections. We will fight for unity and solidarity against this coup!"

Ümit Özdağ, leader of the Victory (Zafer) Party: "I am canceling the three-day Antalya program that I started an hour ago in Serik, Antalya, and returning to Ankara. The absolute nullity decision on the CHP is a blow dealt to democracy. The Victory Party bureau will meet this evening at 8.00 pm under the chairmanship of Prof. Dr. Ali Şehirlioğlu. We will hold the second meeting tomorrow at 11.00 am under my chairmanship."

European Greens: "After last year's imprisonment of İstanbul mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, as well as hundreds of other opposition members, this is part of a broader pattern of political instrumentalisation of the justice system. In a democracy, the government cannot replace elected leaders of opposition parties. Political competition takes place at the ballot box and within democratic institutions - not by dismantling opposition parties.

"Erdoğan is pushing the country further toward autocracy. We stand by the people of Turkey and call for an immediate, clear and firm reaction from the European Commission and Council. The EU cannot remain silent while democratic standards are deteriorating before our eyes in a candidate country, but defend fundamental rights and the rule of law." (VK)