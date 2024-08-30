Austrian national wanted by Interpol nabbed in central Turkey

An Austrian national, identified as H.C., who was wanted by Interpol, was apprehended today in the central Anatolian province of Kırıkkale.

The operation involving multiple police branches, including narcotics, anti-human trafficking and border divisions was carried upon orders from the Kırıkkale Chief Public Prosecutor's Office, the state-run Anadolu Agency (AA) reported.

H.C. was wanted in Austria for drug trafficking charges and had been listed on Interpol's red notice.

Following his arrest, H.C. was taken to the police station and subsequently transferred to the removal center in Kırıkkale.

Background

In recent years, Turkey has faced increasing reports of becoming a safe haven for crime leaders, largely due to its citizenship policies that allowed foreigners to obtain citizenship by purchasing property worth at least 250,000 US dollars. This policy attracted various individuals seeking to evade justice in their home countries.

However, following the May 2023 elections, Turkey shifted its economic policy, which included efforts to get removed from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list, which necessitated a crackdown on individuals wanted by Interpol.

Several high-profile arrests have been made as part of this crackdown. For instance, last year, Turkish authorities apprehended Italian mafia boss Rocco Morabito, who was wanted for drug trafficking.

Similarly, earlier this year, Turkish police arrested Serbian crime leader Darko Šarić, who was also on Interpol's red notice for drug trafficking and organized crime. (VK)