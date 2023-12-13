TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
NEWS
Date published: 13 December 2023 15:46
 ~ Modified On: 13 December 2023 15:47
2 min Read

Interpol suspect captured in İstanbul for drug financing

The apprehension of Aloqlah is the most recent in a series of arrests involving international crime suspects in Turkey over the past few months.

BIA News Desk

BIA News Desk
A foreign national wanted by Interpol on a red notice for drug financing has been apprehended in İstanbul, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced today. 

Muhuannad Aloqlah was seized in İstanbul’s Esenler district as part of Operation Cage-19, Yerlikaya said on social media. The operation was carried out collaboratively by various law enforcement units, including the provincial police narcotics, intelligence, human trafficking, and border divisions, he added. 

"I would like our people to know that our determination and resolve to combat drug traffickers, terrorist groups, migrant smugglers, and organized crime groups, who try to poison our future, will continue steadfastly,” he wrote. 

The apprehension of Aloqlah is the most recent in a series of arrests involving international crime suspects in Turkey over the past few months. 

On December 9, simultaneous raids in İstanbul, Tekirdağ and Antep resulted in the arrest of 38 suspected members of the “Gang of Scots,” including Turkish and foreign nationals, as well as the seizure of various types of illegal drugs, weapons and money. 

Last week, another arrest occurred with Shaun Monaghan, who was apprehended during the 'Cage' operations in İstanbul. 

In early november, Hakan Ayık, an Australian-born Turkish citizen who was sought by Interpol on a red notice, was apprehended in İstanbul. He was declared as the leader of the Australia-based Comanchero gang.  

These crackdowns are seen as a part of the government’s efforts to exit the Grey List of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), where it was placed in June 2022 over its weak anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing (AML/CFT) regime. (VK) 

