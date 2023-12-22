International drug trafficking suspect detained in Mersin

In an operation conducted in Mersin, Zafer Ramadan has been taken into custody, who was wanted under the code G-42 for international drug trafficking.

According to the statement by the Provincial Police Department, technical and physical surveillance operations were initiated by Mersin Regional Directorate of the National Intelligence Organization and Mersin Intelligence Branch Directorate for international drug trafficking. As part of the operation, the Narcotics Crimes Combat Branch teams, with the participation of special operations police, carried out a drone-supported operation at an address in Akdeniz neighborhood, Mezitli district.

In the operation, Zafer Ramadan, wanted under the code G-42, has been taken into custody.

