NEWS
Date published: 22 December 2023 10:05
 ~ Modified On: 22 December 2023 10:24
2 min Read

International drug trafficking suspect detained in Mersin

Zafer Ramadan, wanted for international drug trafficking, has been apprehended in an operation conducted in Mersin. Six other international suspects of drug related crimes have been detained in various provinces of Turkey within a month.

BIA News Desk
BIA News Desk
International drug trafficking suspect detained in Mersin

In an operation conducted in Mersin, Zafer Ramadan has been taken into custody, who was wanted under the code G-42 for international drug trafficking.

According to the statement by the Provincial Police Department, technical and physical surveillance operations were initiated by Mersin Regional Directorate of the National Intelligence Organization and Mersin Intelligence Branch Directorate for international drug trafficking. As part of the operation, the Narcotics Crimes Combat Branch teams, with the participation of special operations police, carried out a drone-supported operation at an address in Akdeniz neighborhood, Mezitli district.

In the operation, Zafer Ramadan, wanted under the code G-42, has been taken into custody.

International suspects

In the operation last week, Mohammed Zakir Miah, a British citizen wanted with Interpol Red Notice for organizing drug distribution nationwide in Belgium, was detained in Istanbul Büyükçekmece. Additionally, Chen Xuefeng, a Chinese national wanted with Interpol Red Notice for aggravated assault in Vietnam, was arrested in Bağcılar.

On December 5th, Shaun Monaghan, wanted by Interpol with a Red Notice for drug trafficking in the northeast region of England, was also detained in Istanbul.

It was announced on December 19th that three leaders of criminal organizations, sought with Red Notices, including Thomas Josef Konrad accused of drug trafficking in Poland (captured in Antalya), Daniel Alexander Muller wanted in Germany, and Jinking Peng from China (detained in Istanbul), were apprehended. (AS/PE)

