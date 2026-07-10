Armenian church cemetery vandalized in İstanbul

Six graves and a fountain inside the Surp Garabet Armenian Cemetery in Üsküdar, İstanbul, were damaged in an attack on he nght of Jul 7, the Armenian Patriarchate of Turkey announced.

An unidentified individual climbed over the cemetery wall to enter the grounds and damaged six graves in "an incident that deeply saddened our community," said the patriarchate. The incident was immediately reported the situation to law enforcement.

"The Patriarchal Seat strongly condemns this heinous attack against the sacred values and eternal resting places of our community, and thanks the law enforcement units continuing their sensitive work to clear up the incident," the statement said.

Rafi Kirkoryan, the president of the Üsküdar Surp Garabet Church Foundation, told Agos newspaper that the basin section under the fountain was broken during the attack. He added that cross motifs on six separate gravestones were also destroyed. Police teams are continuing their investigation to identify and apprehend the suspect.

Istanbul Armenian Church Walls Vandalized

(EMK/VK)