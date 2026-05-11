Akbelen land defender Esra Işık released after 41 days in detention

Esra Işık, who has been active in the resistance against mining activities in the Akbelen Forest in Muğla in Turkey's Aegen region, was released today with an international travel ban.

Işık was among the villagers who protested a delegation visiting İkizköy village in the Milas district for an inspection regarding urgent expropriation decisions covering six villages around the Akbelen Forest area. She was detained on Mar 31 and subsequently arrested.

Işık was indicted on Apr 15 and faces charges of "resisting a public official to prevent them from performing their duty" and "insulting a public official."

After today's hearing, the Milas 3rd Penal Court of First Instance ordered Işık's release under judicial control measures.

People living near the Akbelen Forest have fought for years against expropriations for mining intended to feed nearby power plants at the expense of deforestation and the loss of local livelihoods, including fields and olive groves.

Earlier this month, the Council of State, the country’s top administrative court, stayed the execution of expropriation decisions which would affect hundreds of agricultural plots in the area.

High court stays expropriation of land for coal mines near Akbelen Forest

'Punished for defending the law'

Before the court session, bar associations, lawyers, and Milas residents held a protest for Işık.

During the demonstration, legal experts argued that there were no grounds to keep Işık in detention following the Council of State ruling.

"Esra Işık is right, very right. She defended the law. But Esra Işık was punished," said attorney Kemal Aytaç, speaking on behalf of the Union of Turkish Bar Associations.

"That is why her file is being reviewed today and why we are here. We have gathered for the judiciary to put an end to this captivity and persecution."

Nejla Işık, the mother of Esra Işık and the muhtar of İkizköy, said she spent Mother’s Day away from her daughter. "I want the law to function for Esra as soon as possible," she said. (HA/VK)