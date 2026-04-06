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DP: Date Published: 06.04.2026 11:56 6 April 2026 11:56
 ~  MO: Modified On: 06.04.2026 12:03 6 April 2026 12:03
Read Read:  1 minute

Agos newspaper marks 30 years since founding

The Armenian community newspaper in İstanbul marked its anniversary, which coincided with Easter this year, with its staff and readers.

BIA News Desk

TRTürkçesini Oku

BIA News Desk

TRTürkçesini Oku
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Agos newspaper marks 30 years since founding

Agos, an İstanbul-based weekly newspaper published in Turkish and Armenian, marked its 30th anniversary with an event attended by its readers, writers, and supporters.

Because the anniversary date of Apr 5 coincided with Easter, the event was held on Apr 4. Eggs were painted, Easter bread was baked, and participants listened to music together.

In its latest issue published on Apr 3, the newspaper featured its writers’ memories of the past 30 years and their wishes for the future.

Agos published its first issue on Apr 5, 1996, with a team that included Hrant Dink, Harutyun Şeşetyan, and Anna Turay.

Hrant Dink, the then editor-in-chief of the paper, was assassinated outside its office on Jan 19, 2007. Although the gunman was caught, those behind the killing were not fully identified.

After Dink, the role of editor-in-chief was held in turn by Etyen Mahçupyan, Rober Koptaş, and Yetvart Danzikyan.

1000th Issue of Agos Newspaper Hits the Shelves
1000th Issue of Agos Newspaper Hits the Shelves
3 July 2015

(VK)

Origin
Istanbul
Agos Agos newspaper
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