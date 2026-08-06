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ECONOMY - LABOR
DP: Date Published: 06.08.2026 17:59 6 August 2026 17:59
 ~  MO: Modified On: 06.08.2026 18:07 6 August 2026 18:07
Read Read:  2 minute

15-year-old worker dies after falling from moving truck in Maraş

Eltutan was the 38th child worker recorded as having died this year.

BIA News Desk, MA
TRTürkçesini Oku

BIA News Desk, MA
TRTürkçesini Oku
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15-year-old worker dies after falling from moving truck in Maraş
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A 15-year-old worker died after falling from the open bed of a moving pickup truck on Aug 4 in the Pazarcık district of Maraş, southern Turkey. 

Mehmet Eltutan was traveling in a truck belonging to a PVC manufacturer when a billboard being transported in the truck bed was blown by the wind and struck him.Eltutan lost his balance and fell onto the road. 

Workplace deaths in Turkey exceed 1,000 in first half of 2026
Workplace deaths in Turkey exceed 1,000 in first half of 2026
15 July 2026

Emergency and security teams were dispatched to Aksu Road after witnesses reported the incident. Eltutan was taken to Pazarcık State Hospital with serious injuries after receiving first aid at the scene.

He died despite medical treatment. A judicial investigation has been launched.

Eltutan was the 38th child worker recorded as having died this year by the Health and Safety Labor Watch (İSİG). At least 852 minors have been killed on the job since 2013, according to the group.

Under Turkish law, minors aged 15 to 18 may work under certain conditions.

Six child workers under 14 killed on the job in Turkey in one month
Six child workers under 14 killed on the job in Turkey in one month
10 September 2025

(HA/VK)

Origin
Istanbul
child workers work-related deaths
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