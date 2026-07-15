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ECONOMY - LABOR
DP: Date Published: 15.07.2026 11:15 15 July 2026 11:15
 ~  MO: Modified On: 15.07.2026 11:15 15 July 2026 11:15
Read Read:  2 minute

Workplace deaths in Turkey exceed 1,000 in first half of 2026

Over 200 workers were killed in June alone, including six children, 10 women and 14 migrants.

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku KUBi Kurdî Bixwînin

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku KUBi Kurdî Bixwînin
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Workplace deaths in Turkey exceed 1,000 in first half of 2026
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At least 228 workers died in work-related incidents across Turkey in June, bringing the toll for the first half of the year to 1,063, according to a monthly report by the Health and Safety Labor Watch (İSİG). The six-month death toll surpassed the last two years.

The killed workers included six children, with three employed in construction, two in agriculture, and one in the glass industry.

Six killed workers were aged 15-17, 33 were aged 18-29, 97 were aged 30-49, 65 were aged 50-64, and 22 were aged 65 and over. The ages of five workers remained unidentified.

At least 10 women workers also lost their lives in June. Four worked in agriculture, three in municipal and general works, one in commerce, one in education, and one in healthcare.

Fourteen of the workers killed last monrh were migrants. These included five citizens of Azerbaijan, three of Syria, two of Egypt, and one each of China, Iran, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan.

Sectors and causes of death

By sector, 75 industrial, 56 construction, 54 agricultural, and 43 service sector workers died in the last month. These were followed by 24 deaths in transportation, 19 in the metal industry, 14 in municipal and general works, and 12 in commerce, office, education, and cinema.

The leading cause of death in June was crushing and collapse, which claimed the lives of 55 workers. Other causes included 35 falls from heights, 35 traffic and shuttle accidents, 33 heart attacks and brain hemorrhages, and 18 electrocutions. Violence caused 10 deaths, while nine workers died by suicide, seven by poisoning or drowning, five by explosion or fire, three by falling objects, and one by cuts or amputation. Another 17 workers died of other causes.

Only 12 of the workers killed in June, or 5 percent, were union members. The remaining 216 workers, representing 95 percent of the total, were non-union. Among the unionized workers, four worked in metal, three in municipal works, two in mining, and one each in education, energy, and transportation. (FY/VK)

Origin
Istanbul
İSİG work-related deaths
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