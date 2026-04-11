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DP: Date Published: 11.04.2026 08:00 11 April 2026 08:00
 ~  MO: Modified On: 11.04.2026 08:00 11 April 2026 08:00
Read Read:  3 minute

I’m sick and tired of the United States

When the mesmerising Jim Morrisson of The Doors sang no one here gets out alive (Five to One), he meant the country.

David R. Mellor

David R. Mellor

David R. Mellor

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I’m sick and tired of the United States
White House

My wife wearily turned to me while watching the news. “I’m sick and tired of the United States,” as that man’s face yet again floated on screen and to even more screens. I wanted to rush to their defence but couldn’t and even some Americans secretly know the country is finished. In the not-too-distant future it will be like the Middle East of today, with interested parties taking chunks from it.

The Pursuit of Happiness has led to considerable pain, the counter culture of 1960s and 70s saw this. When the mesmerising Jim Morrisson of The Doors sang no one here gets out alive (Five to One), he meant the country.

Trump is not the cause, but a symptom of the delusion of grandeur. You can’t always be the best at everything but the dream is you have to be. A CNN presenter beamed today, “We have the best army and best secret service (CIA) in the world.” It was sickening to watch. We Brits when asked about ourselves would say we’re ok, bit of good and bad, most nations would reply the same.

As the war faulters, Trump, as a symptom of a crumbling nation, shouts profanities at Iran who shockingly will not bow down to their superiority.

The veil is lifting, China is becoming the main superpower with Russia expanding and surging. Trump is the final cog and he has hit the self-destruct button.

There are people trying to save it, Springsteen, Stipe (R.E.M.) and a few good comedians actors & TV hosts (John Oliver, Jon Stewart & Kimmel).

But the foundation of the whole country was built on sand, it is surprising that it has taken so long for the people to sink in the quicksand. The Pursuit of Happiness became of money. In the 1900s Rockefeller et al took over and the rich and powerful have led ever since, from Howard Hughes through to Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos today. You too can make it and if you don’t, it’s your fault because we are all created equal with the same life chance. This is clearly laughable, especially now as the pillars of democracy fall down like a pack of cards.

For the next few years, I would like America to shut up, stop invading -bombing- nations, and not dismantle the world order. They should become Sweden, make great music, books and films, then proudly shout “Let’s Make America Not Bad Again.”

Jim Morrisson was a prophet-like singer and person, not even he could have envisaged one of his most famous lyrics, sang so passionately here would encapsulate this current administration so perfectly and maybe the USA, permanently NOW. (DM/VK)

Origin
Istanbul
David R. Mellor
David R. Mellor
all articles of the author
David R. Mellor is from Liverpool, England. He spent his late teens homeless on Merseyside. He is currently writing and performing in Turkey. His work...

David R. Mellor is from Liverpool, England. He spent his late teens homeless on Merseyside. He is currently writing and performing in Turkey. His work has been featured by the BBC and the Tate, and his published collections of poetry are What a Catch (2013), Some Body (2013), Express Nothing (2019) and So This Is It (2020). His collection of stories An Englishman in Turkey – Türkiye’de Bir İngiliz is recently published in Turkish.

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