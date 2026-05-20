Worker killed in collapse at unlicensed mine in Zonguldak

A worker died after a collapse at an unlicensed coal mine in northern province of Zonguldak, the country's most important hard coal site.

Erol Türksever, 46, was trapped under rubble while working in the mine located in the Dilaver neighborhood of the central district. Emergency teams and police were dispatched to the area following an emergency call.

Türksever was removed from the mine and taken to the Zonguldak Atatürk State Hospital after receiving initial medical treatment on-site. He succumbed to his injuries despite medical interventions.

Mine collapses in Zonguldak, one worker loses his life

Türksever was working at the mine alongside his son.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident. The mine where the collapse occurred had reportedly been previously identified and shut down by the gendarmerie.

Police have started efforts to apprehend E.K., who is identified as the owner of the mine.

More than six workers killed on the job every day in April

(NÖ/VK)