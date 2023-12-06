'Where is Syrian human rights advocate Ahmed Katie'

Syrian human rights advocate Ahmed Katie, who left his workplace in Yusufpaşa, İstanbul, cannot be reached since the evening of November 27,.

The Refugee Rights Platform organized a press meeting today at the Association of Solidarity for Human Rights and the Oppressed (MAZLUMDER) İstanbul Branch to draw attention to Katie's situation.

In the statement, it was mentioned that on November 30, a 'missing person' report was filed by his spouse for Ahmed Katie, stating:

"In this application made by his family, it was requested to examine the cameras where Katie's exit from his workplace could be seen, and also to monitor phone calls and the phone device. According to the information we have obtained, Ahmed Katie told his wife over the phone on Monday afternoon that he was coming home. However, when he did not arrive, his wife saw that his phone was turned off when she called him again."

Call for an urgent investigation

The Refugee Rights Platform also highlighted that Ahmed Katie decided to suspend his human rights work at the end of October due to recent harassment and pressures.

The statement concluded by saying, "We demand all necessary efforts to be made for an urgent investigation into Ahmed Katie's situation and for informing his family and the public about his whereabouts." (VC/PE)