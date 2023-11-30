Syrian human rights activist Ahmed Katie reportedly detained in Turkey

Concerns have arisen over the alleged detention of Syrian human rights activist Ahmed Katie in Turkey, reportedly without the knowledge of his family and associates. Katie has been contributing to Enab Baladi, a Syrian opposition news outlet.

Enab Baladi reported that Katie's detention was confirmed by another human rights activist, though the background and reasons for the detention remain undisclosed. The location of the detention was not specified in the report.

Katie's family has been unable to contact him since November 27 at 5:00 PM. His spouse, opting for anonymity for security reasons, stated that she granted power of attorney to a lawyer to learn the reason for his detention. Relatives have also sought information from various human rights organizations and government agencies.

Taha Elgazi, another Syrian human rights activist, said on Facebook, "Turkish security authorities detentioned Ahmed Katie from his workplace in the Yusufpaşa district of Istanbul yesterday evening. My colleague Ahmed's family reported his detention yesterday evening, and I lost contact with him at 8.00 p.m. without knowing the reason for his detention."

Katie's wife attempted to reach him but stated that the connection was cut after a brief conversation, and she has been unable to reach him by phone since then.

Before his detention, Katie contacted a relative, revealing that he received a phone call from a "security institution" but did not disclose further details.

On October 29, Katie announced on Facebook that he had suspended all media and human rights activities due to special circumstances and pressures. He mentioned his intention to resume his work when appropriate conditions and resources became available.

The impact of the security campaign initiated by Turkish authorities since July has been noted, particularly affecting the movements of Syrians living and working in Istanbul. Security campaigns targeting Syrians with identification documents have led to a significant decrease in the number of Syrian refugees residing outside areas designated by the Temporary Protection Law.

According to the Turkish Directorate General of Migration Management's latest statistics, 3.2 people currently live under temporary protection status in Turkey. (AEK/VK)