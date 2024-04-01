'We won with women and children': DEM edges AKP in conservative stronghold

According to unofficial results, in the eastern province of Elazığ, the mayoral election was won by Şahin Şerifoğulları, the candidate of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), with 38.18% of the vote.

Faruk Septioğlu, the candidate of the Islamist New Welfare Party, secured second place with 21.14% of the votes, while the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) candidate, Coşkun Çağlar Duran, came in third with 16.49%.

In the city traditionally dominated by right-wing parties, the pro-Kurdish People's Democratic (DEM) Party won the Karakoçan district with a 36.82% vote share. The party’s co-candidates Songül Düzgün and Cafer Oğur received 2,925 votes, edging the AKP candidate by just 258 votes. In the 2019 local elections, the AKP won the district with 48.1% of the vote.

Speaking to bianet, the newly elected co-mayor Songül Düzgün attributed their victory largely to the efforts of women and youth.

"We said we ‘We’re coming to take what's ours,’ and we've taken Karakoçan. We've been through a very difficult process, but despite thousands of fraudulent votes, our people upheld their will. The biggest contributors to this success are women and youth.

"Throughout our election campaign, we went from house to house, door to door. We visited the shops. There was hardly anyone in Karakoçan whom we didn't listen to their concerns or shake hands with. We reached out to the people. The people saw that DEM Party was the only one capable of solving their problems, and they reflected their appreciation at the ballot box. Despite all the pressure, obstacles, and bans, our people once again upheld their will, demonstrated their strength. Thanks to this, with hard work and resilience, we won.

"After taking over the municipality, we promised to paint this city in shades of purple. We will establish women's units, workshops, and cooperatives in the municipality once again. We will govern this district; the people of Karakoçan will govern. DEM is always here!"

About Songül Düzgün

Co-Mayor of Karakoçan Municipality.

Born and raised in Karakoçan. She studied at the boarding schools of the district. Graduate of Munzur University's Child Development Department.

Introduced to the Kurdish political movement during high school. Actively involved in the youth movement during university years. Prior to being elected, she worked as a special education teacher in Karakoçan for nearly three years. Born in 1997 in Alayağmur village. (TY/VK)