'We want to redirect the direction of Kurdish theater from basements to balconies'

The Şaneşîn Performance theater group in Mardin, which performs in Kurdish, is currently in intense preparation. As they work on setting up their own stage, they are also preparing for the new season's play, which they will present to the audience on this new stage.

Established in 2022, the group has already performed the plays "Bêcir" (which could be translated into English as "Grumpy") and "Penceşêr" (Cancer). They initially staged these two plays in the venues of civil society organizations and professional associations in Mardin.

However, they began working on setting up their own stage and organized a campaign. At this point, with the income generated from the audience and volunteers, members of Şaneşîn Performance have built their own stage, and they are opening the new season with the play "Înfaz" (Execution).

Providing information about "Înfaz," one of the founders of Şaneşîn Performance, actor, and director Recep İçen, stated that "Înfaz" is an absurd comedy that tells the story of a woman accused of corrupting public morals and the attempts to execute her.

"Înfaz" is the second play in a series of four plays by Şaneşîn Performance. The series began with "Penceşêr." According to İçen, there are two more plays in the series. Recep İçen is also co-directing the play, which he wrote, with Şêrko Jenzem.

The cast of the play includes Erdal Açil, M. Xelat Ertosi, Özgür Sinan Elik, and Sakine Salvacı. The dramaturgy is by Siya Savaş, with consultancy by Rênas Nas and technical affairs managed by Bekir Arslanhan.

Dystopian and absurd plays

Describing "Înfaz" as "dystopian" and "absurd," Recep İçen suggests that the next two plays will be in a similar style. He says, "The play turns its direction toward the East with symbols and engages in an exchange with other disciplines."

Şaneşin Performance will premiere "Înfaz" on October 15th at 20:00 on their newly built stage. The aim is to "redirect the direction of Kurdish theater from basements to balconies."

The play will be staged on October 21st and 28th. (FD/PE)