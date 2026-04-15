Union leader Başaran Aksu released after five days under arrest

Unionist Başaran Aksu, who was arrested on Apr 9 over a social media post regarding the long standing local resistance against mining activities in the Akbelen Forest in southwest Turkey, was released late yesterday.

Aksu had shared a post concerning the Mar 31 arrest of Akbelen activist Esra Işık on charges of "resisting to prevent public officials from performing their duties." In his post, Aksu wrote, "Arresting Esra Işık on the orders of Nihat Özdemir represents the highest level our independent judiciary can reach! Arrest all Akbelen villagers, you shameless people!"

Özdemir is the chair of Limak Holding, one of the companies operating in the region.

First visuals reveal extent of deforestation in Akbelen forest due to coal mining

Aksu was detained and subsequently arrested on Apr 9 on charges of "disseminating misleading information" and "inciting the public to hatred and hostility" due to the post.

In a message sent through his lawyers following the arrest decision, Aksu said, "This is the state of the judiciary in Turkey. They do whatever the holdings want. We will continue to upset the holdings!"

Umut-Sen union, where Aksu serves as a coordinator, stated that police raided Aksu’s home in Hopa, Artvin, to seize his digital equipment.

The union also noted that the penal court arrested Aksu on the grounds that he "carries out union activities all over Turkey" and "would not be able to comply with judicial control reporting requirements." Judicial control measures require suspects to check in at a designated police station at regular intervals. (VK)