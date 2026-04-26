TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
JTI Certified
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Reports Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag türkçe kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Special Reports Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
CULTURE AND ARTS
DP: Date Published: 26.04.2026 13:31 26 April 2026 13:31
 ~  MO: Modified On: 26.04.2026 13:36 26 April 2026 13:36
Read Read:  1 minute

Two-meter Athena statue discovered in Laodikeia West Theater

The work, which reflects the classical style of the Augustus Period, draws attention with its high artistic quality.

BIA News Desk

TRTürkçesini Oku

BIA News Desk

TRTürkçesini Oku
Enlarge Image
Two-meter Athena statue discovered in Laodikeia West Theater
Photos: AA

An Athena statue measuring around 2 meters in length has been unearthed during excavations at the Laodikeia West Theater in Denizli, western Turkey, the Culture and Tourism Ministry announced.

Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy shared the development on social media on Apr 23 saying that ongoing works in the ancient city of Laodikeia continue "to reveal traces of the past."

The white marble statue was discovered in the stage building of the theater. The minister noted that the structure served as a center for cultural expression in antiquity and was the setting for Homeric epics.

"We brought to light the Athena statue, approximately 2 meters long and made of white marble," the minister said. "The work, which reflects the classical style of the Augustus Period, draws attention with its high artistic quality."

In Greek mythology, Athena is known as the goddess of wisdom, strategic warfare, and crafts. She is considered the protector of cities and a representation of reason and justice.

The discovery was made as part of the Heritage to the Future vision.

(TY/VK)

Origin
Istanbul
denizli
Hak odaklı, çok sesli, bağımsız gazeteciliği güçlendirmek için bianet desteğinizi bekliyor.
Google ile Katkıda Bulunun
HAK ODAKLI, ÇOK SESLİ,
BAĞIMSIZ GAZETECİLİĞİ GÜÇLENDİRELİM!
bianet'e destek olmak için tıklayın
Back to Top