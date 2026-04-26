Two-meter Athena statue discovered in Laodikeia West Theater

An Athena statue measuring around 2 meters in length has been unearthed during excavations at the Laodikeia West Theater in Denizli, western Turkey, the Culture and Tourism Ministry announced.

Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy shared the development on social media on Apr 23 saying that ongoing works in the ancient city of Laodikeia continue "to reveal traces of the past."

The white marble statue was discovered in the stage building of the theater. The minister noted that the structure served as a center for cultural expression in antiquity and was the setting for Homeric epics.

"We brought to light the Athena statue, approximately 2 meters long and made of white marble," the minister said. "The work, which reflects the classical style of the Augustus Period, draws attention with its high artistic quality."

In Greek mythology, Athena is known as the goddess of wisdom, strategic warfare, and crafts. She is considered the protector of cities and a representation of reason and justice.

The discovery was made as part of the Heritage to the Future vision.

(TY/VK)