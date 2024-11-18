Turkish state media says Israel’s president had to skip COP29 after Turkey denied airspace access

Turkey denied a request from Israeli officials for President Isaac Herzog’s plane to use Turkish airspace en route to the COP29 climate conference in Azerbaijan, according to Turkey’s state-run Anadolu Agency (AA).

Turkish officials confirmed that Israeli authorities had submitted the request for Herzog’s plane to traverse Turkish airspace, AA reported, without specifying the officials.

Herzog canceled his planned visit to Azerbaijan citing "security concerns” according to a statement from his office.

The 29th United Nations Climate Change Conference, started on Nov 11 in the Azerbaijani capital of Baku, will conclude on Nov 22.

Turkey-Israel relations: Tension and cooperation

Turkey-Israel relations have been marked by periods of tension and cooperation since the foundation of Israel in 1948. Turkey was the first Muslim-majority country to recognize Israel in 1949. However, the Palestinian cause and regional dynamics have frequently caused friction between the two nations.

The 1990s saw strengthened military and economic cooperation, but relations soured following the 2009 Davos crisis and the 2010 Mavi Marmara incident, which brought ties to a near-breaking point. In 2016, Israel apologized for the Mavi Marmara raid and agreed to pay compensation to Turkey, leading to a thaw in relations. Subsequently, the two countries resumed collaboration on trade and energy projects.

The years of strained diplomatic relations paradoxically saw an unprecedented expansion in trade between the two countries. The trade volume between Turkey and Israel increased by 532% in the last 20 years, the largest export item in this trade was the basic raw materials of the arms and defense industry. Military agreements with Israel, initiated during the True Path Party and Welfare Party periods in the 1990s, continued during the two-deace rule of the Justice and Development Party (AKP).

By 2023, Turkey’s exports to Israel had reached 5.4 billion US dollars, placing Israel 13th among Turkey’s top export destinations.

During the AKP era, Turkey also contributed to Israel-NATO relations. After vetoing Israel's participation in NATO military exercises following the Mavi Marmara attack on May 31, 2010, AKP lifted this veto in 2012. In 2016, after lifting the veto once again, Israel opened a permanent office at NATO's headquarters in Brussels.

Between 2021 and 2023, high-level visits and diplomatic appointments between Turkey and Israel underscored further normalization efforts, with energy and trade partnerships playing a central role. The conflict after Oct 7, 2023, once again disrupted these efforts.

Trade during conflict

The Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) data indicates that trade between the two countries has not fully stopped, despite official statements. Claims have emerged that goods listed as destined for Palestine may have been rerouted to Israel. Germany-based independent journalist Metin Cihan, who has extensively investigated this issue, has alleged that shipments recorded as Palestinian exports at Turkish customs are reclassified as Israeli upon arrival.

Responding to speculation, Turkey’s Directorate of Communications issued a statement on Nov 11, 2024, denying that trade with Israel continues. The statement read:

“Contrary to reports in certain media outlets and on social platforms, Turkey has entirely halted trade with Israel as of May 2, 2024, covering all products. Since this date, no customs declarations for exports or imports to Israel have been registered in our country.”

Despite these assertions, Cihan maintains that shipments to Israel persist, often through indirect routes, and notes that exports to Palestinian territories have risen, with some reportedly ending up in Israel. Israeli media has also covered these allegations, reporting that shipments to Israel via Turkey are ongoing.