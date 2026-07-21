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DP: Date Published: 21.07.2026 18:33 21 July 2026 18:33
 ~  MO: Modified On: 21.07.2026 18:41 21 July 2026 18:41
Read Read:  2 minute

Turkish Medical Association investigates doctor advertising 'female circumcision'

“Female genital mutilation is a severe form of violence that violates the bodily integrity, health and fundamental human rights of women and girls. It has no medical necessity or scientific basis,” said the association.

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku
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Turkish Medical Association investigates doctor advertising 'female circumcision'
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The Turkish Medical Association (TTB) has opened a disciplinary investigation into a doctor who advertised performing female genital mutilation on social media. 

The practice was illegal and incompatible with medical ethics and human rights, the association said in a written statement today.

“Female genital mutilation is a severe form of violence that violates the bodily integrity, health and fundamental human rights of women and girls. It has no medical necessity or scientific basis,” the statement said. “This practice is unequivocally rejected by international health and human rights organizations, particularly the World Health Organization. It cannot be reconciled with the medical profession.”

The TTB said the relevant medical chamber had launched a disciplinary investigation into the person who claimed to perform and promote such procedures on social media, without naming in which province the invstigation is underway.

It added that it would closely follow the legal and disciplinary proceedings in line with its responsibility to defend medical ethics, scientific principles and human rights.

Female genital mutilation

Female genital mutilation involves the partial or total removal of external female genitalia, or other injury to the organs, without medical justification.

The practice severely violates bodily integrity and human rights.

According to World Health Organization and UNICEF data, more than 230 million women and girls worldwide have undergone the procedure.

It is most prevalent in parts of Africa, including Somalia, Egypt, Sudan, Guinea, Djibouti, Mali and Ethiopia. It is also practiced in Middle Eastern countries such as Iraq and Yemen, and in Southeast Asian countries including Indonesia and Malaysia.

The procedure is often justified through cultural, traditional or religious misconceptions. It can cause severe bleeding, infections, infertility, psychological trauma and fatal complications during childbirth.

(EMK/VK)

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Istanbul
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