TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag türkçe kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
RIGHTS
Date published: 10 October 2024 15:11
 ~ Modified On: 10 October 2024 18:01
2 min Read

Turkey’s human rights agency ‘exists only in name'

Amid questions over its independence, the institution has fallen short of the standards set by the Global Alliance of National Human Rights Institutions.

Murat İnceoğlu

TRTürkçesini Oku
Murat İnceoğlu

Murat İnceoğlu

TRTürkçesini Oku
Enlarge Image
Turkey’s human rights agency ‘exists only in name'

Despite its official mandate to protect human rights and combat discrimination, Turkey’s Human Rights and Equality Institution (TİHEK) remains largely ineffective, according to the 2023 audit report of the Court of Accounts, the country’s highest governmental accounting body.

Established in 2016 to replace its predecessor, the Turkish Human Rights Institution (TİHEK) was mandated by Law No. 6332 to safeguard human dignity and promote equality. However, a recent audit reveals significant structural and operational shortcomings, suggesting that the institution is largely ineffective.

Independence in question

Although TİHEK was designed to operate independently, with the law stipulating that no authority can interfere with its work, concerns remain about its governance as among its 11 board members, three are appointed by the president and the other eight by the cabinet.

The audit revealed that TİHEK only managed to open a single branch office in Antep, despite provisions in law allowing it to establish more. By international standards, human rights institutions are expected to maintain regional offices to allow direct access to the public. TİHEK is a member of the Global Alliance of National Human Rights Institutions (GANHRI). However, applications to the institution can be made through provincial and district governor’s offices.

Staffing gaps

The lack of local offices is not related to allocated positions, either. While the institution has a staff capacity of 215, only 59 positions are filled. Also, several staff members are assigned to other agencies, and some employees on temporary contracts have had their terms repeatedly extended. GANHRI had previously criticized TİHEK’s personnel policies, urging the institution to hire qualified staff through a transparent, merit-based process.

Financial mismanagement

TİHEK's financial practices also came under scrutiny in the audit. While the institution received a budget allocation of 47.3 million liras for procurement, it exceeded its allowed spending limit, reaching over 27.3 million liras without appropriate approvals from the Public Procurement Authority.

Language barriers

The audit also found that TİHEK failed to ensure accessibility for minority groups. According to GANHRI accreditation standards, the institution should offer services in minority languages and implement simplified application procedures to improve access for vulnerable groups. In addition to being independent, GANHRI considers it necessary for the exercise of the right to apply in minority languages. For this reason, TİHEK cannot be accredited to the organization at 'A' level.

TİHEK relies on the digital infrastructure of the Justice Ministry, whereas the GANHRI says it should establish communication systems including telephone and the internet. (Mİ/VK)

Origin
Istanbul
human rights and equality institution TİHEK
Murat İnceoğlu
Murat İnceoğlu
[email protected] all articles of the author
İstanbul Üniversitesi Siyasal Bilgiler Fakültesi Kamu Yönetimi bölümünden mezun oldu. Sabah, Milliyet, Yeni Yüzyıl ve Cumhuriyet gazetelerinde muhabir, Kent TV ve TV8'de İstihbarat Şefi, Radyo...

İstanbul Üniversitesi Siyasal Bilgiler Fakültesi Kamu Yönetimi bölümünden mezun oldu. Sabah, Milliyet, Yeni Yüzyıl ve Cumhuriyet gazetelerinde muhabir, Kent TV ve TV8'de İstihbarat Şefi, Radyo Cumhuriyet, İMC TV ve BirGün gazetesinde haber müdürü olarak görev yaptı. Son olarak gazeteduvar.com.tr'de Yazı İşleri Müdürü ve İdari Koordinatörlük görevini yürüttü. Bu dönemde dijital yayıncılık için yerel haber ağı oluşturulması, sosyal medya ve mobil gazetecilik üzerine eğitimler organize etti. Halen bianet.org 'un Genel Yayın Yönetmenliğini yapmaktadır.

Çağdaş Gazeteciler Derneği İstanbul Şubesi başkanlığı ve Genel Merkez yönetiminde görev aldı. ÇGD ve DİSK Basın İş üyesi

show more
Hak odaklı, çok sesli, bağımsız gazeteciliği güçlendirmek için bianet desteğinizi bekliyor.
Google ile Katkıda Bulunun
HAK ODAKLI, ÇOK SESLİ,
BAĞIMSIZ GAZETECİLİĞİ GÜÇLENDİRELİM!
bianet'e destek olmak için tıklayın
other articles
Artificial Intelligence's attempt at university exam
12 June 2024
Artificial Intelligence's attempt at university exam
'Local and national' companies have their investments in Israel
9 November 2023
'Local and national' companies have their investments in Israel
'Advancing, renewing, continuing the journey'
26 September 2023
'Advancing, renewing, continuing the journey'
Both Erdoğan and Kılıçdaroğlu increase their votes, Erdoğan triumphs
29 May 2023
Both Erdoğan and Kılıçdaroğlu increase their votes, Erdoğan triumphs
To write history or to be history: İYİ Parti seems to have chosen the latter
6 March 2023
To write history or to be history: İYİ Parti seems to have chosen the latter
Back to Top