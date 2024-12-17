TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
NEWS
Date published: 17 December 2024 11:48
 ~ Modified On: 17 December 2024 17:44
3 min Read

E-money license granted to businessperson caught using unauthorized parliamentary pass

Muhammed Sabancı, a Syrian-Turkish businessperson, faces charges for using a parliamentary vehicle pass, which grants immunity from police searches, and for bribing a customs official.

Murat İnceoğlu

E-money license granted to businessperson caught using unauthorized parliamentary pass

The Central Bank has granted a license to a company named Moneymate to operate as an electronic money institution, according to a decision published in the Official Gazette. The initiative is part of efforts to combat unregistered financial transactions in the country.

Official records reveal that Moneymate is owned by Muhammed Sabancı, a name that initially suggests ties to the Sabancı family, owners of one of Turkey's largest business conglomerates. However, Muhammed Sabancı, formerly known as Muhammad Halabi, is a Syrian businessperson who later acquired Turkish citizenship. Sabancı has drawn attention for his reported connections to certain members of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP).

A report by BirGün journalist İsmail Arı says that Sabancı was caught using a parliament vehicle pass, which was registered to AKP deputy Ahmet Akay. Sabancı's vehicle, carrying license plates 34 TC …, is registered to a company named Yeni Bahar Dağıtım Dış Ticaret, which Sabancı took over from M. Soubhi Rabee. The company’s operations mainly involve exporting cosmetic and hygiene products to the Middle East.

Yeni Bahar’s operations are overseen by Salih Taştan, who serves as its responsible manager and is also the CEO of Moneymate. Taştan reportedly has prior experience in senior management roles within private banks.

When questioned, MP Ahmet Akay claimed limited involvement, stating, “I use this vehicle when I travel to İstanbul, but the car is not mine. I don’t have the financial means to own a 2-million-dollar car. As far as I know, the car belongs to a company. Sabancı is not my acquaintance but a friend of my son’s. He is already a Turkish citizen, but I don’t know what kind of work he does.”

Financial transaction with MP’s son

Muhammed Sabancı, in his statement to the İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office on Jan 15, admitted to using the parliament vehicle pass registered under Ahmet Akay’s name. He explained his association with Hasan Akay, the MP’s son, saying, “I became a Turkish citizen after bringing foreign capital into the country. The parliamentary pass registered to Ahmet Akay had been in my vehicle for about a month. I know Hasan Akay well and we often spend time together and do business.”

Sabancı alleged that Hasan Akay had sold him the pass in exchange for money. “One day, Hasan needed cash and asked me for money. When I noticed the card in his car, I asked about it, and he explained that it was a parliamentary card that exempts vehicles from searches.

"I told him I wanted to use the card, and he agreed, saying, ‘If you help me with my financial troubles, I can let you use it.’ I loaned him 48,000 dollars as a favor, but I didn’t know using the card was illegal. I am the victim here because I lost my money and didn’t realize it was a crime.”

Further investigations revealed that Hasan Akay is facing trial for bribing a public official. Akay was found to have paid a bribe to Mustafa Ataman, an official at the Akçakale Customs Directorate, to facilitate the passage of two unregistered vehicles into Syria. Legal proceedings against Hasan Akay are ongoing. (Mİ/VK)

Murat İnceoğlu
Murat İnceoğlu
İstanbul Üniversitesi Siyasal Bilgiler Fakültesi Kamu Yönetimi bölümünden mezun oldu. Sabah, Milliyet, Yeni Yüzyıl ve Cumhuriyet gazetelerinde muhabir, Kent TV ve TV8'de İstihbarat Şefi, Radyo...

İstanbul Üniversitesi Siyasal Bilgiler Fakültesi Kamu Yönetimi bölümünden mezun oldu. Sabah, Milliyet, Yeni Yüzyıl ve Cumhuriyet gazetelerinde muhabir, Kent TV ve TV8'de İstihbarat Şefi, Radyo Cumhuriyet, İMC TV ve BirGün gazetesinde haber müdürü olarak görev yaptı. Son olarak gazeteduvar.com.tr'de Yazı İşleri Müdürü ve İdari Koordinatörlük görevini yürüttü. Bu dönemde dijital yayıncılık için yerel haber ağı oluşturulması, sosyal medya ve mobil gazetecilik üzerine eğitimler organize etti. Halen bianet.org 'un Genel Yayın Yönetmenliğini yapmaktadır.

Çağdaş Gazeteciler Derneği İstanbul Şubesi başkanlığı ve Genel Merkez yönetiminde görev aldı. ÇGD ve DİSK Basın İş üyesi

