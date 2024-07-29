TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag english kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
NEWS
Date published: 29 July 2024 17:38
 ~ Modified On: 30 July 2024 16:53
2 min Read

Turkey trades ‘Hitler’ and ‘Saddam’ comparisons with Israel after Erdoğan's 'military action' remarks

The spokesperson for Erdoğan's ruling AKP likened the Israeli defense minister to Hitler's foreign minister, after he compared Erdoğan to Saddam Hussein.

BIA News Desk

BIA News Desk
Enlarge Image
Turkey trades ‘Hitler’ and ‘Saddam’ comparisons with Israel after Erdoğan's 'military action' remarks

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s remarks about possible military action against Israel has led to an exchange of severe accusations between the two countries.

“If we are strong, Israel cannot [do these things] to Palestine. Just as we intervened in Karabakh and Libya, we can do the same there,” Erdoğan remarked yesterday and likened Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu to Adolf Hitler.

Erdoğan says Turkey could use military force against Israel ‘just as we did in Karabakh and Libya’
Erdoğan says Turkey could use military force against Israel ‘just as we did in Karabakh and Libya’
28 July 2024

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz took to social media to compare the president to Saddam Hussein in response.

“Erdoğan is following in Saddam Hussein's footsteps by threatening Israel.  Just let him remember what happened there and how it ended,” Katz wrote on X, tagging Erdoğan in his post. The former Iraqi leader was executed in 2006, after his country was invaded by the US.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a swift response on social media: “Just as the fate of the genocidal Hitler was sealed, so will be Netanyahu’s. Those who attempt to exterminate the Palestinians will be held accountable just like the Nazis.” 

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan also weighed in on social media, asserting that Erdoğan being the “voice of conscience” caused zionist circles to “go frantic.”

Ömer Çelik, the spokesperson for Erdoğan’s ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), issued a more detailed rebuttal, again drawing parallels with the Israeli government and the Nazis. 

Çelik likened Katz to Joachim von Ribbentrop, Hitler’s foreign minister, who was convicted of war crimes at the Nuremberg Trials. Çelik called Katz “a cog in the machine of massacres,” asserting that the continuous attacks on Erdoğan reflect discomfort with his stance on human values and morality.

(VK)

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Israel benjamin netanyahu
Back to Top