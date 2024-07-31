Turkey declares Hamas’s Haniyeh 'martyr' after assassination

The Turkish government has strongly condemned the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, the political burau chief of Hamas, during his trip to Iran.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan labeled the killing as 'treacherous' act aimed at "demoralizing and intimidating our Palestinian brothers and sisters." He described Haniyeh as a 'martyr.'

"The purpose of this assassination is the same as those of the previous heinous attacks on Sheikh Ahmed Yassin, Abdulaziz Al-Rantisi, and many other Gazan political figures," he wrote. "However, just as Zionist barbarism has failed to achieve its goals in the past, it will not succeed now."

"Turkey will continue to try all means, push all doors, and support our Palestinian brothers and sisters with all our capabilities and strength," added Erdoğan. "We will keep working towards establishing a free, sovereign, and independent Palestinian State based on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital."

'Israel's lack of intention for peace'

The Foreign Ministry also condemed the killing, labeling the act as a 'heinous assassination' in a statement. It assrted that the Israeli government has once again demonstrated its lack of intention towards achieving peace.

The ministry emphasized that the assassination aimed to escalate the ongoing conflict in Gaza to a regional level. "If the international community fails to take action to restrain Israel, our region will face much larger conflicts. Turkey will continue to support the rightful cause of the Palestinian people," it said.

Minister Hakan Fidan made a separate statement on social media, saying, "I have learned with deep sorrow that my brother Ismail Haniyeh was martyred."

Haniyeh was working for a ceasefire and "didn't lose faith in peace even when his family members were klilled," wrote Fidan.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya condemned the assassination of Hamas Political Bureau Chief Ismail Haniyeh, referring to him as a 'martyr.' Yerlikaya issued his statement on X, saying. "The occupying Israel, which does not hesitate to kill innocent people, children, women, and the elderly and conducts assassinations, is sowing seeds of hatred not only in the Middle East but across the world.

Various political figures also voiced their condemnation and extended condolences. Statements were issued by the Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey, Numan Kurtulmuş; Presidential Foreign Policy and Security Advisor, Akif Çağatay Kılıç; AKP Deputy Chairman and Party Spokesperson, Ömer Çelik; President of Religious Affairs, Ali Erbaş; and Interior Minister, Ali Yerlikaya.

The assassination

Haniyeh was killed in a missile attack in the early hours of today in Tehran, where he had visited to attend the inauguration ceremony of Iranian President Masud Pezeşkiyan. He had met the newly elected president earlier yesterday. The attack also claimed the life of one of Haniyeh's bodyguards.

While the Iranian authorities have held Israel responsible for the attack, Israel has yet to make an official statement about the matter. (VK)