Turkey's official inflation stands at 67% in February

The Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) and the Inflation Research Group (ENAG) have announced the inflation data for February.

According to TurkStat, inflation in February was 4.53% compared to the previous month and 67.07% compared to the same month of the previous year.

In February, the main group showing the least increase compared to the previous month was clothing and footwear, with 0.20%. In contrast, the highest increase, 12.76%, was observed in education.

On an annual basis, the least increase was measured in clothing and footwear with 43.44%. The highest increase was in restaurants and hotels, with 94.78%.

TurkStat did not publish the basket of goods list that it stopped announcing along with the data it released on June 4, 2022, this month either.

However, the Confederation of Revolutionary Workers' Unions (DİSK) had sued TurkStat on this matter, and the 6th Administrative Court of Ankara had ruled on March 31, 2023, that the information requested by DİSK from TurkStat within the framework of the right to information was information that the trade union should have in its possession.

According to TurkStat, which publishes expenditure group statistics instead of the basket of goods list, in December, there was an increase in 115 out of the 143 basic items covered in the index, a decrease in 12, and no change in 6.

According to ENAG, the annual inflation is 122%.

According to the data from the Inflation Research Group (ENAG), the Consumer Price Index (E-CPI) increased by 4.32% in February. The last 12-month increase in E-CPI was 121.98%. In January, E-CPI had increased by 9.38% monthly and 129.11% annually.

When TurkStat's subgroups are taken as indicators, the least monthly increase is 0.00% in health, while the highest increase is 10.49% in the Miscellaneous Goods and Services category. (HA/VK)