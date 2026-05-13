Turkey posts highest current account deficit in three years in March

Turkey recorded a current account deficit of 9.67 billion US dollars in March, according to balance of payments data released today by the Central Bank. The figure represents the highest monthly deficit since Jan 2023.

Excluding gold and energy, the current account deficit stood at 3.89 billion US dollars for the same period. The foreign trade deficit, as defined under the balance of payments, was 9.52 billion dollars.

On an annualized basis, the current account deficit reached nearly 39.7 billion dollars in March. The annualized foreign trade balance showed a deficit of 77.8 billion dollars.

The services balance recorded a net inflow of 2.59 billion US dollars during the month. Within this category, transport services and travel items generated net incomes of 1.63 billion dollars and 2.25 billion dollars, respectively.

Additional annualized data showed the services balance yielded a surplus of 63.1 billion dollars. The primary income balance and secondary income balance recorded deficits of 23.8 billion dollars and 1.1 billion dollars, respectively.

A current account deficit occurs when a country's expenditures on goods, services, and income from abroad exceed its earnings. This gap requires financing through foreign borrowing, foreign investments, short term capital inflows, or the use of Central Bank reserves.

Growth in the deficit increases a country's need for foreign currency. If such financing is difficult to secure, it can create pressure on exchange rates. Rising exchange rates increase the cost of imported goods, fuel, energy, and intermediate goods used in production, contributing to inflation and reduced purchasing power. (HA/VK)