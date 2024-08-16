TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
LIFE
Date published: 16 August 2024 12:43
 ~ Modified On: 16 August 2024 14:26
1 min Read

Turkey experienced hottest July in 53 years

The highest temperature was recorded at 45.9 degrees in the southeastern Şırnak province.

BIA News Desk
BIA News Desk
Turkey experienced hottest July in 53 years
Turkey recorded the hottest July in the past 53 years, according to data from the Turkish State Meteorological Service. The highest temperature reached 45.9 degrees Celsius in Şırnak in the country’s southeast, while the lowest temperature was recorded at 5.2 degrees Celsius in the eastern Erzurum province last month.

Environment, Urbanization, and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum shared temperature information on social media, emphasizing the severity of the recent heatwave. 

As the heatwave continues, Minister Kurum urged citizens to take precautions, saying, “Starting from Monday, temperatures are expected to rise further. Let's all be more cautious.”

Turkey's long-term average annual temperature from 1901 to 1922 stands at 11.11 degrees Celsius, according to World Bank data. Between 2018 and 2022, the average temperature was above 12 degrees for five years straight.

The excessive heat in Turkey reflects broader global trends, with July 2024 being the second-hottest month globally, according to the World Meteorological Organization. Countries across Europe and Asia also experienced severe heat waves, linked to ongoing climate change. (VK)

weather climate change climate crisis
related news
Turkey witnesses record number of extreme weather events in 2023
5 February 2024
/haber/turkey-witnesses-record-number-of-extreme-weather-events-in-2023-291416
Turkey saw record number of extreme weather events in 2022
16 March 2023
/haber/turkey-saw-record-number-of-extreme-weather-events-in-2022-275790
Back to Top