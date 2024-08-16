Turkey experienced hottest July in 53 years

Turkey recorded the hottest July in the past 53 years, according to data from the Turkish State Meteorological Service. The highest temperature reached 45.9 degrees Celsius in Şırnak in the country’s southeast, while the lowest temperature was recorded at 5.2 degrees Celsius in the eastern Erzurum province last month.

Environment, Urbanization, and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum shared temperature information on social media, emphasizing the severity of the recent heatwave.

As the heatwave continues, Minister Kurum urged citizens to take precautions, saying, “Starting from Monday, temperatures are expected to rise further. Let's all be more cautious.”

Turkey's long-term average annual temperature from 1901 to 1922 stands at 11.11 degrees Celsius, according to World Bank data. Between 2018 and 2022, the average temperature was above 12 degrees for five years straight.

The excessive heat in Turkey reflects broader global trends, with July 2024 being the second-hottest month globally, according to the World Meteorological Organization. Countries across Europe and Asia also experienced severe heat waves, linked to ongoing climate change. (VK)