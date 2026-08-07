Turkey emphasizes fraternity in Friday sermons as Kurdish peace process gains momentum

Turkey’s Friday sermon today focused on fraternity and unity, two days after a key bill linked to the country’s Kurdish peace process was submitted to parliament.

"At a time when wars are spreading to different regions, blood and tears reign in the Islamic world, and our country is sought to be dragged into the ring of fire, our future depends on our fraternity," the sermon said. "In this heavenly homeland that our ancestors entrusted to us by sacrificing their lives, our joys, our sorrows, our prayers, and the differences we embrace as a source of richness will unite us as one."

The sermon, delivered by imams as part of the communal Friday prayers, is prepared by the Presidency of Religious Affairs (Diyanet) and read out at all mosques across the country.

The sermons frequently touch on the country's agenda, and this week's sermon followed the long-anticipated legal framework for the peace process. The bill foresees the suspension of legal proceedings and prison sentences against members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) under certain conditions as part of efforts to reintegrate them in exchange for the group laying down its arms.

The bill was submitted with the signatures of 358 of parliament’s 592 lawmakers and is expected to pass with broad support.

Turkey unveils draft law on Kurdish peace process, PKK reintegration

The Diyanet sermon emphasized the importance of unity and fraternity in the face of outside forces and cited verses from the Quran and sayings attributed to the Prophet Muhammad:

"Just as yesterday, there will be those today who covet our brotherhood, seek to undermine our unity, and wish to turn us against one another.

"If we remain faithful to our religion and our sacred values in accordance with Almighty Allah's command, “Hold fast, all together, to the rope of Allah; do not be divided,” the fire of strife and corruption will not touch us.

"If we heed the call of the Prophet of Mercy (peace be upon him), who said, “Do not sever ties with one another; do not turn your backs on one another; do not harbor grudges against one another; do not envy one another. O servants of Allah! Be brothers,” then division and discord will find no foothold in these lands.

"What falls upon us today is to act with foresight against discord and with a sense of unity against division, and to protect and look out for one another. We must steer clear of anything that could undermine our brotherhood and lighten one another’s burdens. We must come together around our national and spiritual values, and never forget that there is mercy in unity and torment in division." (FY/VK)