Turkey demands end to Israel's ‘regional terror’ after Iran strikes

The Foreign Ministry strongly condemned Israel’s airstrikes on Iran carried out on Oct 26, urging the international community to take action against what it called Israel's “terror in the region.”

“Committing genocide in Gaza, preparing to annex the West Bank and killing civilians every day in Lebanon, Israel has brought our region to the brink of a greater war,” the ministry said in a statement released hours after Israel’s strikes.

“It is now clear that putting an end to Israeli terror in the region has become a historic task to ensure international security and peace”, the ministry said, urging the international community to take immediate action to stop the Israeli government.

Turkey does not want any further conflict in the region, the ministry said, and added that the Middle Eastern countries and non-regional actors act with reason and common sense to restore peace.

Israel stated that its airstrikes targeted Iranian air defense systems and ballistic missile production facilities in retaliation for Iran's ballistic missile attack on Oct 1. Iran, in response, vowed to retaliate against the airstrikes.

(VK)