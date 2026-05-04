Turkey, Armenia agree to restore historic Ani Bridge

Delegations led by Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz met with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan today in Yerevan during the 8th European Political Community Summit.

During the meeting, special representatives for the Turkey-Armenia normalization process, Serdar Kılıç and Ruben Rubinyan, signed a memorandum of understanding for the restoration of the Ani Bridge located on the border of the two countries.

Yılmaz shared details of the meeting on social media, expressing satisfaction with the progress in the normalization efforts between the two countries.

"During our meeting with Mr. Pashinyan, we comprehensively assessed our bilateral relations. We also had the opportunity to discuss steps to strengthen transportation, customs, energy, and digital infrastructure and connectivity.

"We are also pleased that the mutual constructive steps taken during the normalization process have yielded tangible progress.

"We believe that symbolic and concrete areas of cooperation, such as the joint restoration of the Ani Bridge, which we formalized today with a memorandum of understanding, will contribute to a lasting environment of peace and trust."

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The vice president emphasized the significance of the restoration project for regional stability.

"We believe that symbolic and concrete areas of cooperation, such as the joint restoration of the Ani Bridge which we signed with a memorandum of understanding today, will contribute to an environment of permanent peace and security," Yılmaz said.

Yılmaz added that Turkey would resolutely maintain its approach toward advancing normalization in the South Caucasus, increasing economic cooperation, and strengthening contacts between the two peoples based on regional peace, dialogue, and stability. He concluded by thanking Pashinyan for his hospitality.