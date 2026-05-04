TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
JTI Certified
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Reports Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag türkçe kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Special Reports Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
WORLD
DP: Date Published: 04.05.2026 17:09 4 May 2026 17:09
 ~  MO: Modified On: 04.05.2026 19:37 4 May 2026 19:37
Read Read:  2 minute

Turkey, Armenia agree to restore historic Ani Bridge

Delegations from the two countries met in the Armenian capital, evaluating ongoing normalization efforts on the sidelines of the European Political Community Summit.

BIA News Desk

TRTürkçesini Oku

BIA News Desk

TRTürkçesini Oku
Enlarge Image
Turkey, Armenia agree to restore historic Ani Bridge

Delegations led by Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz met with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan today in Yerevan during the 8th European Political Community Summit.

During the meeting, special representatives for the Turkey-Armenia normalization process, Serdar Kılıç and Ruben Rubinyan, signed a memorandum of understanding for the restoration of the Ani Bridge located on the border of the two countries.

Yılmaz shared details of the meeting on social media, expressing satisfaction with the progress in the normalization efforts between the two countries.

"During our meeting with Mr. Pashinyan, we comprehensively assessed our bilateral relations. We also had the opportunity to discuss steps to strengthen transportation, customs, energy, and digital infrastructure and connectivity.

"We are also pleased that the mutual constructive steps taken during the normalization process have yielded tangible progress.

"We believe that symbolic and concrete areas of cooperation, such as the joint restoration of the Ani Bridge, which we formalized today with a memorandum of understanding, will contribute to a lasting environment of peace and trust."

Journey through Anatolia's medieval history: New app offers virtual exploration of Ani
Journey through Anatolia's medieval history: New app offers virtual exploration of Ani
10 June 2023

The vice president emphasized the significance of the restoration project for regional stability.

"We believe that symbolic and concrete areas of cooperation, such as the joint restoration of the Ani Bridge which we signed with a memorandum of understanding today, will contribute to an environment of permanent peace and security," Yılmaz said.

Yılmaz added that Turkey would resolutely maintain its approach toward advancing normalization in the South Caucasus, increasing economic cooperation, and strengthening contacts between the two peoples based on regional peace, dialogue, and stability. He concluded by thanking Pashinyan for his hospitality.

Origin
Istanbul
Armenia
related news
Turkey, Armenia hold fifth ‘normalization’ meeting at border
31 July 2024
/haber/turkey-armenia-hold-fifth-normalization-meeting-at-border-298039
TURKEY-ARMENIA RELATIONS
Third meeting held by special representatives for normalization process
3 May 2022
/haber/third-meeting-held-by-special-representatives-for-normalization-process-261338
Hak odaklı, çok sesli, bağımsız gazeteciliği güçlendirmek için bianet desteğinizi bekliyor.
Google ile Katkıda Bulunun
HAK ODAKLI, ÇOK SESLİ,
BAĞIMSIZ GAZETECİLİĞİ GÜÇLENDİRELİM!
bianet'e destek olmak için tıklayın
related news
Turkey, Armenia hold fifth ‘normalization’ meeting at border
31 July 2024
/haber/turkey-armenia-hold-fifth-normalization-meeting-at-border-298039
TURKEY-ARMENIA RELATIONS
Third meeting held by special representatives for normalization process
3 May 2022
/haber/third-meeting-held-by-special-representatives-for-normalization-process-261338
Back to Top