TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag türkçe kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
LIFE
Date published: 16 November 2024 11:10
 ~ Modified On: 16 November 2024 14:04
3 min Read

'Translating Socialism' exhibition explores reflections of Yugoslav socialism in Turkish-speaking community

The exhibition at İstanbul's Salt Galata examines the little-known history of the Turkish-speaking community in the socialist Yugoslavia.

Tuğçe Yılmaz

TRTürkçesini Oku
Tuğçe Yılmaz

Tuğçe Yılmaz

TRTürkçesini Oku
Enlarge Image
'Translating Socialism' exhibition explores reflections of Yugoslav socialism in Turkish-speaking community
Photos: Tuğçe Yılmaz/bianet

The Anti-Fascist Women’s Front (Antifašistički front žena, AFŽ, 1944-1953) was organized during WWII by women volunteers across Yugoslavia, playing a crucial role in wartime. Although many women from Muslim communities in Macedonia and Kosovo supported the anti-fascist movement in various ways, Turkish and Albanian branches of the AFŽ were only established after the war. Among its significant contributions, AFŽ organized healthcare and education services in liberated areas.

The Turkish branch of the AFŽ in Macedonia and Kosovo began operating in a reality where over 80% of women were illiterate, initiating literacy courses and campaigns advocating for the removal of the face veil and ferace, actively participating in the discussion and enforcement of these regulations.

“The only weekly newspaper of Yugoslavia’s Turks’

The AFŽ provided logistical support to the Partisan movement, supplying food, medicine, and clothing to resistance units, assisting the injured, and managing communication channels. AFŽ also played a key role in propaganda, with extensive details on these efforts recorded in Birlik, “the only weekly newspaper of Yugoslavia’s Turks.”

Published by socialists, Birlik was the first Turkish-language newspaper in Socialist Yugoslavia, starting just days after Skopje’s liberation in December 1944. Its goal was to promote the ideals of the Yugoslav Partisan Movement, led by Josip Broz Tito, and it became an essential platform for socialist intellectuals and writers in Macedonia and Kosovo. Initially released every two months, Birlik later published every 10 days, then weekly, and eventually every other day. From its third issue onward, Şükrü Ramo served as editor-in-chief for many years.

The Translating Socialism exhibition at Salt Galata includes issues of Birlik, Tomurcuk, Sevinç, Sosyalist Fecri, and Sesler, along with party flags, poems dedicated to Tito, a carpet highlighting the transformations after Yugoslavia’s dissolution, and silk-screened images of the hammer and sickle.

Imagining a communist future

The exhibition broadly covers the lesser-known history of the Turkish-speaking community in Yugoslavia, focusing on Kosovo and Macedonia. Its historical context recalls the hope for liberation through socialist and communist ideals that a segment of the oppressed Muslim population in the Kingdom of Yugoslavia held in the 1920s. Following the suppression of these aspirations under the monarchy, the exhibition traces the story of a new generation that sought to reimagine their future. The exhibition draws on this rich legacy, covering Socialist Yugoslavia’s new reality until the end of the 1980s.

Although a small segment of the population, Turkish speakers in Yugoslavia established various cultural and political entities, including newspapers, periodicals, and schools. Led by communists, these initiatives questioned mainstream nationalist ideologies, showing that limited resources do not hinder organizational efforts or the pursuit of a better world.

Translating Socialism is made up of historic documents collected from private archives and public libraries, many displayed for the first time. These materials are presented alongside works by artists Mustafa Emin Büyükcoşkun, Yane Calovski, Hana Miletić, Ahmet Öğüt, Fevzi Tüfekçi, and Dilek Winchester. The exhibition reveals how the unique historical aspects of Yugoslav socialism, such as self-management and the Non-Aligned Movement, shaped the way the Turkish-speaking community envisioned itself, highlighting the emergence of new cultural structures that remain relevant today.

The exhibition, organized by Sezgin Boynik, Tevfik Rada, and Merve Elveren in partnership with the Lumbardhi Foundation in Kosovo, is complemented by related programming available on saltonline.org and Salt’s social media platforms.

Program: Merve Elveren

Research: Sezgin Boynik, Tevfik Rada (Pykë-Presje)

Artists: Mustafa Emin Büyükcoşkun, Yane Calovski, Hana Miletić, Ahmet Öğüt, Fevzi Tüfekçi, Dilek Winchester

Exhibition Coordinator: Sezin Romi

Exhibition Design and Production: Emirhan Altuner

Editor: Ezgi Yurteri

Graphic Design: Bardhi Haliti

Communications Design: Emirhan Altuner, Elif Tuna

Installation: Eray Özcan, Burak Bodur, Fiksatif, OCD Museum Works, 3T Reklam

(TY/VK)

Origin
Istanbul
exhibition
Tuğçe Yılmaz
Tuğçe Yılmaz
[email protected] all articles of the author
bianet muhabiri. "1 Mayıs 1977 Kayıplarını Yakınları Anlatıyor/1 Mayıs 1977 ve Cezasızlık" dosyasını hazırladı. Ege Üniversitesi Edebiyat Fakültesi Felsefe bölümü mezunu. 2019 yılından beri "Küba"...

bianet muhabiri. "1 Mayıs 1977 Kayıplarını Yakınları Anlatıyor/1 Mayıs 1977 ve Cezasızlık" dosyasını hazırladı. Ege Üniversitesi Edebiyat Fakültesi Felsefe bölümü mezunu. 2019 yılından beri "Küba" isimli köpekle ev arkadaşı. 

show more
Hak odaklı, çok sesli, bağımsız gazeteciliği güçlendirmek için bianet desteğinizi bekliyor.
Google ile Katkıda Bulunun
HAK ODAKLI, ÇOK SESLİ,
BAĞIMSIZ GAZETECİLİĞİ GÜÇLENDİRELİM!
bianet'e destek olmak için tıklayın
other articles
MUBI Fest censorship latest in a series of bans targeting LGBTI+s in İstabul's Kadıköy
8 November 2024
MUBI Fest censorship latest in a series of bans targeting LGBTI+s in İstabul's Kadıköy
‘You can’t discuss peace while appointing trustees,” says dismissed Kurdish mayor
4 November 2024
‘You can’t discuss peace while appointing trustees,” says dismissed Kurdish mayor
Municipality censors artwork at İstanbul gallery over ‘obscenity’
31 October 2024
Municipality censors artwork at İstanbul gallery over ‘obscenity’
Dozens of stray cats and dogs poisoned to death in Turkey’s Kocaeli, local authorities blamed
11 October 2024
Dozens of stray cats and dogs poisoned to death in Turkey’s Kocaeli, local authorities blamed
Synagogues vandalized in İzmir: ‘Turkey’s Jews are living on the edge since the war began'
10 October 2024
Synagogues vandalized in İzmir: ‘Turkey’s Jews are living on the edge since the war began'
Back to Top