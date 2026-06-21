Trans activists pop up in Kadıköy after decoy parade draws police to Taksim

The 12th İstanbul Trans Pride March took place today in the Fenerbahçe area of the Kadıköy district on the Asian side of the city despite official bans.

Activists gathered in the unannounced location to circumvent restrictions and read a statement to the public, as they have done in recent years.

During the march, participants commemorated murdered trans individuals whose right to life was taken away, naming Hande Kader, Poyraz, Arya, Cindy Çağla, Dora Özer, Okyanus Efe, Roşin Çiçek, Ecem Seçkin, İrem Okan, Nida Nazlıer, Selen Özkula, Dilek İnce, Gökçe Saygı, Mira Güneş, and Günay Özyıldız.

"We will build a world where trans people grow old and die," the activists said, emphasizing trans-feminist solidarity.

12. İstanbul Trans Onur Yürüyüşü, Valilik ve kaymakamlıkların tüm yasaklamalarına rağmen yapılıyor:



"Yok yargı paketi, yok fiili hormon kısıtlamaları, yok beden uyum süreci yaşının anayasaya aykırı biçimde yükseltilmesi…



Tüm bu politikalarına rağmen ne yapıyoruz? Devletten… pic.twitter.com/ktmFrervkm — bianet (@bianet_org) June 21, 2026

MP Özgül Saki from the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Equality and Democracy (DEM) Party also attended the demonstration.

Police officers later arrived at the scene and surrounded the group and detained several people, including journalists Yusuf Çelik and Doğa Tekneci.

Massive police presence in Taksim

Prior to the event, authorities deployed thousands of officers, particularly around Taksim Square and its surroundings, to prevent the pride demonstration.

The Beyoğlu and Kadıköy district governor's offices had anticipated the protest and declared bans on demonstrations across their respective districts. Police forces were also stationed at main avenues and public transit station exits throughout the city.

Taksim Square was empty today

In Taksim, metro and funicular stations were completely shut down. Taksim Square remained empty while police officers blocked side streets leading to İstiklal Avenue. Authorities even restricted local residents trying to reach their homes, demanding proof that they lived in the area.

Because the actual demonstration took place in a completely different location, the heavy police deployment in Taksim guarded an empty area. (VK)