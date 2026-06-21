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DP: Date Published: 21.06.2026 15:48 21 June 2026 15:48
 ~  MO: Modified On: 21.06.2026 16:56 21 June 2026 16:56
Read Read:  2 minute

Trans activists pop up in Kadıköy after decoy parade draws police to Taksim

Activists managed to hold the gathering but were surrounded by police shortly afterward. Police detained several activists and two journalists following the event.

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Trans activists pop up in Kadıköy after decoy parade draws police to Taksim

The 12th İstanbul Trans Pride March took place today in the Fenerbahçe area of the Kadıköy district on the Asian side of the city despite official bans.

Activists gathered in the unannounced location to circumvent restrictions and read a statement to the public, as they have done in recent years.

During the march, participants commemorated murdered trans individuals whose right to life was taken away, naming Hande Kader, Poyraz, Arya, Cindy Çağla, Dora Özer, Okyanus Efe, Roşin Çiçek, Ecem Seçkin, İrem Okan, Nida Nazlıer, Selen Özkula, Dilek İnce, Gökçe Saygı, Mira Güneş, and Günay Özyıldız.

"We will build a world where trans people grow old and die," the activists said, emphasizing trans-feminist solidarity.

MP Özgül Saki from the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Equality and Democracy (DEM) Party also attended the demonstration.

Police officers later arrived at the scene and surrounded the group and detained several people, including journalists Yusuf Çelik and Doğa Tekneci.

Massive police presence in Taksim

Prior to the event, authorities deployed thousands of officers, particularly around Taksim Square and its surroundings, to prevent the pride demonstration.

The Beyoğlu and Kadıköy district governor's offices had anticipated the protest and declared bans on demonstrations across their respective districts. Police forces were also stationed at main avenues and public transit station exits throughout the city.

Taksim Square was empty today

In Taksim, metro and funicular stations were completely shut down. Taksim Square remained empty while police officers blocked side streets leading to İstiklal Avenue. Authorities even restricted local residents trying to reach their homes, demanding proof that they lived in the area.

Because the actual demonstration took place in a completely different location, the heavy police deployment in Taksim guarded an empty area. (VK)

Origin
Istanbul
trans pride march
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