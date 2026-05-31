Taksim roads, metro stations closed on Gezi protests anniversary

Public transport stations and roads leading to İstanbul's Taksim Square were closed as of 1 pm local time (GMT+3) following a decision by the Governor’s Office.

Metro İstanbul, the city's rail transit operator, announced that multiple lines would remain closed until further notice:

"In line with the decision taken by the İstanbul Governor’s Office, as of 1.00 pm today, until a second announcement; Taksim station of our M2 Yenikapı-Hacıosman Metro Line, F1 Taksim-Kabataş Funicular Line, and TF1 Maçka-Taşkışla Cable Car Line will be closed for operation.

"The İstiklal Avenue exit of our Şişhane station will be closed to passenger use. Our passengers can use the other entrances and exits of the station. Our vehicles will continue their journey without stopping at Taksim station."

Additionally, İstanbul police closed the following streets and roads to traffic: İstiklal, Sıraselviler, İnönü, Mete, Prof. Dr. Bedri Karafakioğlu, Boğazkesen, Ömer Hayyam (from Tarlabaşı Taksim junction), Atıf Yılmaz, Turnacı Başı, Hamalbaşı, Kamer Hatun, Yeni Çarşı, Meşrutiyet, Bostanbaşı, İlk Belediye, Hayriye, Asmalı Mescit, Cihangir, Tak-ı Zafer, Abdülhak Hamit, Galip Dede, Asker Ocağı, Tarlabaşı Bulvarı, Refik Saydam, Dolapdere Taksim, Sakızağacı, Kalyoncu Kulluğu, Ömer Hayyam, Aynalı Çeşme, Tepebaşı, Tersane Caddesi, Irmak Caddesi, Yedikuyular, Taşkışla.

The decisions came on the anniversary of the 2013 anti-government demonstrations known as the Gezi Park protests. Earlier, the Taksim Solidarity group called for a gathering in the area to mark the anniversary.

Ar the time, the government planned to demolish Gezi Park in Taksim Square to rebuild the historical artillery barracks as a shopping and commercial center. On May 28, 2013, activists set up tents in the park to resist the project.

Protests grew against the removal of the tents and the uprooting of trees in the park, transforming into countrywide anti-government protests by May 31. Protesters occupied Gezi Park for about two weeks before a police crackdown cleared the area.

Ten protesters died and hundreds were injured during the nationwide demonstrations. Gezi Park continued to remain a park.

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(VK)