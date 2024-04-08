Syrian refugee child killed in Mersin scrapyard fire

A fire erupted in a scrapyard next to a tent where a Syrian family was residing in Silifke, Mersin resulting in the loss of a child’s life.

Upon noticing the fire, the family promptly alerted the authorities, leading to the dispatch of medical, police, and firefighting teams to the scene.

Despite the firefighters’ efforts to extinguish the flames, it was discovered that 6-year-old Fards Elhayır had been killed in the fire. The child’s body subsequently transferred to the morgue at Silifke State Hospital. (AÖ/VK)