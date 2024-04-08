TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
NEWS
Date published: 8 April 2024 11:35
 ~ Modified On: 8 April 2024 11:38
1 min Read

Syrian refugee child killed in Mersin scrapyard fire

The 6-year-old child was killed while other family members were left unscathed.

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku KUBi Kurdî Bixwînin
Enlarge Image
A fire erupted in a scrapyard next to a tent where a Syrian family was residing in Silifke, Mersin resulting in the  loss of a child’s life.

Upon noticing the fire, the family promptly alerted the authorities, leading to the dispatch of medical, police, and firefighting teams to the scene.

Despite the firefighters’ efforts to extinguish the flames, it was discovered that 6-year-old Fards Elhayır had been killed in the fire. The child’s body subsequently transferred to the morgue at Silifke State Hospital. (AÖ/VK)

  

refugee children
