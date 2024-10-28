TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
NEWS
Date published: 28 October 2024 13:27
 Modified On: 28 October 2024 13:35
1 min Read

Fire in Mersin refugee workers' home kills two

A fire broke out in a semi-wooden house where six Syrian refugee workers stay.

BIA News Desk

BIA News Desk

Fire in Mersin refugee workers' home kills two
ETHA

A fire broke out this morning at a two-story semi-wooden house in the Mezitli district of Mersin, southern Turkey, killing two Syrian construction workers and injuring four others, Etkin News Agency (ETHA) reported.

The incident occurred around 7.30 am in the Fındıkpınarı neighborhood, where the six refugee workers were staying.

Authorities believe the fire was caused by an electrical fault. Among those inside the house, two individuals, identified as A.R. and S.R., lost their lives. The injured workers, O.R., M.E.A., M.İ., and İ.İ., were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Officials reported that O.R. is in critical condition.

An investigation was launched into the incident.

Report: At least 828 refugee workers killed on the job in Türkiye in a decade
Report: At least 828 refugee workers killed on the job in Türkiye in a decade
19 December 2022

related news
Syrian refugee child killed in Mersin scrapyard fire
8 April 2024
/haber/syrian-refugee-child-killed-in-mersin-scrapyard-fire-294006
Three refugee children killed in house fire in southeastern Türkiye
23 January 2023
/haber/three-refugee-children-killed-in-house-fire-in-southeastern-turkiye-273187
