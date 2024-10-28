Fire in Mersin refugee workers' home kills two

A fire broke out this morning at a two-story semi-wooden house in the Mezitli district of Mersin, southern Turkey, killing two Syrian construction workers and injuring four others, Etkin News Agency (ETHA) reported.

The incident occurred around 7.30 am in the Fındıkpınarı neighborhood, where the six refugee workers were staying.

Authorities believe the fire was caused by an electrical fault. Among those inside the house, two individuals, identified as A.R. and S.R., lost their lives. The injured workers, O.R., M.E.A., M.İ., and İ.İ., were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Officials reported that O.R. is in critical condition.

An investigation was launched into the incident.

(VK)