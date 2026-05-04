Spanish prime minister's plane makes emergency landing in Ankara

The aircraft carrying Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez made an emergency landing in Ankara due to a technical issue late yesterday. Sanchez was traveling from Madrid to Yerevan, the capital of Armenia, for the European Political Community summit.

Spain's state-run news agency EFE reported that the Airbus A310 official aircraft landed in the Turkish capital following a technical problem during the flight.

The fault was not significant, but the landing was carried out in line with protocols, according to the report. The PM will spend the night in Turkey's capital and is expected to travel to Yerevan later today.

This is the second aircraft issue Sanchez has faced recently. On Sep 4, a Falcon type aircraft carrying him had to return to Madrid mid-air due to a technical failure. That incident prevented his physical attendance at a meeting regarding Ukraine in Paris, where he participated via an internet connection instead.

CHP deputy suggests Israeli involvement in crash of Libyan military jet in Ankara

(VK)