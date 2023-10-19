TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
NEWS
Date published: 19 October 2023 16:24
 ~ Modified On: 19 October 2023 16:26
1 min Read

Six detentions in Şırnak

During the search of a house, the police confiscated a photograph of Pelda Sağlam, a YPJ (Women's Defense Units) member who lost her life in clashes with ISIS in Kobanî in 2014.

BIA News Desk
BIA News Desk
Police and military forces conducted raids on several homes in the town center of İdil and the village of Oyalı in Şırnak as part of an investigation led by the Siirt Chief Public Prosecutor's Office.

During the house raids, Adnan Bel, a member of the People's Democratic Party (HDP) Provincial General Assembly, along with Hakim Kaş, Ahmet Boya, Emin Soyal, and Yasin Acar, were taken into custody.

According to MA news agency, the five individuals detained will be transported to Siirt.

In Batman, police carried out a raid in the Tilmerç neighborhood of the central district and detained Mekiye Sağlam (58) on charges of "making propaganda for an organization." Sağlam was taken to the Provincial Police Department.

During the search of the house, the police confiscated a photograph of Pelda Sağlam, a YPJ (Women's Defense Units) member who lost her life in clashes with ISIS in Kobanî in 2014. (NT/VK)

related news
Twenty-seven detained in 'terror' raids in 8 cities
11 October 2023
/haber/twenty-seven-detained-in-terror-raids-in-8-cities-286144
