TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag english kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
RIGHTS
Date published: 11 October 2023 11:32
 ~ Modified On: 11 October 2023 11:34
1 min Read

Twenty-seven detained in 'terror' raids in 8 cities

In the past 5 days, at least 150 individuals, including HDP provincial co-chairs and journalists, have been detained in raids

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku KUBi Kurdî Bixwînin

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku KUBi Kurdî Bixwînin
Enlarge Image
https://static.bianet.org/haber/2023/10/11/twenty-seven-detained-in-terror-raids-in-8-cities.jpg

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya has announced that 27 individuals were detained in operations conducted in 8 cities.

In a statement posted on his (X) social media account, Minister Yerlikaya disclosed that operations were carried out by Provincial Gendarmerie Commands in coordination with the Gendarmerie General Command's Counter-Terrorism and Operations Bureau in Urfa, Mardin, Van, Izmir, Isparta, Malatya, Manisa, and Adiyaman.

According to Yerlikaya's post, the detention operation was conducted on charges of "membership in a terrorist organization," "aiding and abetting a terrorist organization and providing financial support," and "making propaganda for a terrorist organization."

In the past 5 days, at least 150 individuals, including HDP provincial co-chairs and journalists, have been detained in raids. (AS/VK)

Back to Top