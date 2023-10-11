Twenty-seven detained in 'terror' raids in 8 cities

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya has announced that 27 individuals were detained in operations conducted in 8 cities.

In a statement posted on his (X) social media account, Minister Yerlikaya disclosed that operations were carried out by Provincial Gendarmerie Commands in coordination with the Gendarmerie General Command's Counter-Terrorism and Operations Bureau in Urfa, Mardin, Van, Izmir, Isparta, Malatya, Manisa, and Adiyaman.

According to Yerlikaya's post, the detention operation was conducted on charges of "membership in a terrorist organization," "aiding and abetting a terrorist organization and providing financial support," and "making propaganda for a terrorist organization."

In the past 5 days, at least 150 individuals, including HDP provincial co-chairs and journalists, have been detained in raids. (AS/VK)