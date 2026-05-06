Sivas biogas plant pollutes agricultural lands and pastures, says MP

Republican People's Party (CHP) deputy chair and MP Ulaş Karasu has filed a parliamentary question regarding waste management at the Sehra Energy Biogas Plant in Sivas.

Karasu brought forward allegations that the facility, which processes about 150,000 tons of animal waste annually, is causing significant damage to the local environment.

Established in 2020 on 50 decares of land, the plant has recently become the subject of numerous complaints from local residents and farmers.

'Water resources polluted'

Karasu warned that the facility is negatively impacting the region’s ecology.

"Productive agricultural lands, pastures, and water resources are being polluted," the MP representing Sivas stated in his motion addressed to Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum.

The motion highlighted the severity of the situation for local agriculture, noting that farmers with nearby fields are currently unable to access their own property. In a 10-point inquiry, Karasu demanded that the ministry disclose when the plant was last inspected and whether its waste management protocols meet legal standards.

"If damage has been detected, why are the necessary steps not being taken?" Karasu asked.

Beyond environmental pollution, the inquiry addressed infrastructure damage. Karasu noted that heavy vehicles used by the facility have destroyed local land roads, further increasing the burden on the community.

The MP called for immediate government intervention to address the mounting grievances.

"Will an urgent action plan be prepared for the solution of this environmental problem in Şarkışla? Or will the local people be left to their fate?" Karasu asked. (TY/VK)