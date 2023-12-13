TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag english kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
RIGHTS
Date published: 13 December 2023 14:15
 ~ Modified On: 13 December 2023 14:47
2 min Read

Second application regarding Atalay referred to Constitutional Court General Assembly

The Constitutional Court's First Division referred the application regarding the violation of rights for Can Atalay, the TİP Hatay Deputy and convict in the Gezi Park Case, to the Constitutional Court General Assembly, which is to take up this second application on a date to be announced later.

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku
Enlarge Image
https://static.bianet.org/haber/2023/12/13/aym-can-atalay-dosyasini-genel-kurul-a-sevk-etti.jpg

The Constitutional Court (AYM) has accepted the second application for a violation of rights concerning Can Atalay, the Turkey Workers' Party (TİP) Hatay Deputy and convict in the Gezi Park Case.

The First Division of the AYM unanimously referred the application regarding the violation of rights for Can Atalay to the Constitutional Court General Assembly.

The decision of the division states, "In accordance with Article 28 of the Constitutional Court Internal Rules, it was unanimously decided to refer the application to the Constitutional Court General Assembly for a decision."

The AYM will make a decision on the application on a date to be determined later.

After being sentenced to 18 years in prison in the Gezi Park Case, Can Atalay, was elected as a member of parliament for Hatay. His release and cessation of the trial were rejected by the Court of Cassation.

Atalay has made a second individual application to the Constitutional Court.

The AYM General Assembly had issued a "violation decision" in his first application, and discussions of a "judicial crisis" began after the decision was not implemented by the courts.

Turkey faces judicial crisis as high courts clash over jailed MP
Turkey faces judicial crisis as high courts clash over jailed MP
9 November 2023
Top prosecutor pushes for MP Atalay’s continued imprisonment despite supreme court verdict
Top prosecutor pushes for MP Atalay’s continued imprisonment despite supreme court verdict
7 November 2023

(RT/PE)

can atalay Constitutional Court court of cassation
related news
İstanbul Bar demands investigation into Court of Cassation members
14 November 2023
/haber/istanbul-bar-demands-investigation-into-court-of-cassation-members-287872
MHP leader calls for removal of Atalay’s MP status
14 November 2023
/haber/mhp-leader-calls-for-removal-of-atalays-mp-status-287869
Erdoğan: 'Constitutional Court cannot underestimate step taken by Court of Cassation'
10 November 2023
/haber/erdogan-constitutional-court-cannot-underestimate-step-taken-by-court-of-cassation-287691
Turkey faces judicial crisis as high courts clash over jailed MP
9 November 2023
/haber/turkey-faces-judicial-crisis-as-high-courts-clash-over-jailed-mp-287647
Top prosecutor pushes for MP Atalay’s continued imprisonment despite supreme court verdict
7 November 2023
/haber/top-prosecutor-pushes-for-mp-atalays-continued-imprisonment-despite-supreme-court-verdict-287538
related news
İstanbul Bar demands investigation into Court of Cassation members
14 November 2023
/haber/istanbul-bar-demands-investigation-into-court-of-cassation-members-287872
MHP leader calls for removal of Atalay’s MP status
14 November 2023
/haber/mhp-leader-calls-for-removal-of-atalays-mp-status-287869
Erdoğan: 'Constitutional Court cannot underestimate step taken by Court of Cassation'
10 November 2023
/haber/erdogan-constitutional-court-cannot-underestimate-step-taken-by-court-of-cassation-287691
Turkey faces judicial crisis as high courts clash over jailed MP
9 November 2023
/haber/turkey-faces-judicial-crisis-as-high-courts-clash-over-jailed-mp-287647
Top prosecutor pushes for MP Atalay’s continued imprisonment despite supreme court verdict
7 November 2023
/haber/top-prosecutor-pushes-for-mp-atalays-continued-imprisonment-despite-supreme-court-verdict-287538
Back to Top