Second application regarding Atalay referred to Constitutional Court General Assembly

The Constitutional Court (AYM) has accepted the second application for a violation of rights concerning Can Atalay, the Turkey Workers' Party (TİP) Hatay Deputy and convict in the Gezi Park Case.

The First Division of the AYM unanimously referred the application regarding the violation of rights for Can Atalay to the Constitutional Court General Assembly.

The decision of the division states, "In accordance with Article 28 of the Constitutional Court Internal Rules, it was unanimously decided to refer the application to the Constitutional Court General Assembly for a decision."

The AYM will make a decision on the application on a date to be determined later.

After being sentenced to 18 years in prison in the Gezi Park Case, Can Atalay, was elected as a member of parliament for Hatay. His release and cessation of the trial were rejected by the Court of Cassation.

Atalay has made a second individual application to the Constitutional Court.

The AYM General Assembly had issued a "violation decision" in his first application, and discussions of a "judicial crisis" began after the decision was not implemented by the courts.

(RT/PE)